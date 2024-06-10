Los Angeles Children's Chorus to perform free concert in New Orleans as part of their 2024 Civil Rights tour of the American South.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The acclaimed Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC) is delighted to announce a special free concert at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, located at 6367 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans. The performance is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 PM.

Under the expert direction of Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and accompanied by principal pianist Twyla Meyer, the LACC will bring their renowned choral excellence to the vibrant community of New Orleans. This concert is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the exceptional vocal talents of the choir, which has garnered praise for its artistic excellence and innovative programming.

LACC has been a leading force in choral music education and performance for young singers, fostering the artistic and personal growth of its members through rigorous musical training and diverse performance opportunities. The choir's repertoire spans a wide range of musical styles and traditions, reflecting their commitment to cultural diversity and musical exploration.

The Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, known for its beautiful architecture and acoustics, provides the perfect setting for this extraordinary musical event. Admission to the concert is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information about the Los Angeles Children's Chorus and their upcoming performances, please visit LACC's official website

About the Los Angeles Children's Chorus:

Since 1989, GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus provides choral music education of the highest quality to young people who represent richly diverse racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds. The program ignites a love of singing and nurtures the full expression of each individual's potential for artistic and personal excellence through the collaborative experience of choral music performance. Through the beauty of inspired and joyful singing, Los Angeles Children's Chorus brings the transformative power of music to communities throughout Southern California, the nation and the world.

