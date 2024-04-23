Los Angeles Conservatorship Attorney Susan Geffen Stands for Justice and Protection in High-Profile Conservatorship Case

Experienced Los Angeles conservatorship attorney Susan Geffen emerges as a leading advocate for justice and protection in the high-profile Cindy Birdsong case, showcasing her commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals' rights and assets

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan Geffen, a prominent conservatorship attorney based in Los Angeles, has emerged as a leading advocate for the rights and well-being of individuals under conservatorship, as evidenced by her recent involvement in the high-profile case surrounding Cindy Birdsong.

In a recent New York Times article, Geffen was quoted representing Charles Hewlett, the son of Cindy Birdsong, a former member of the Supremes, in a legal petition accusing Brad Herman of financial elder abuse and misappropriation of Birdsong's funds. Geffen's legal expertise and dedication to her clients' interests were highlighted as she seeks justice for Birdsong and her family.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its complexities and the involvement of individuals with high-profile backgrounds. Geffen's unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and assets of those under conservatorship underscores her reputation as a compassionate and skilled advocate in the legal community.

Commenting on her involvement in the case, Susan Geffen stated, "It is essential to ensure that vulnerable individuals are protected from exploitation and financial abuse. My priority is to advocate vigorously for my clients and uphold the principles of justice and integrity."

Geffen's work exemplifies her dedication to serving her clients' best interests and upholding the highest standards of legal representation. As the case progresses, she remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice and accountability.

More about Attorney Susan B. Geffen:

Attorney Susan Geffen's areas of practice are conservatorships, estate planning-living trusts, wills, trust litigation and probate. Susan B. Geffen is a former elder law professor and one of a handful of attorneys who possess a master's degree in Gerontology. Ever a relentless advocate for aging with dignity, she spent two years authoring the popular non-fiction book about nursing homes and how to avoid them, "Take That Nursing Home and Shove It!" Susan Geffen has offices located throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. To schedule a consultation or for more information please visit http://www.susanbgeffenlaw.com or call 310-406-0608.

Media Contact

Susan Geffen, Susan B. Geffen, 310-406-0608, [email protected], https://www.susanbgeffenlaw.com/

SOURCE Susan B. Geffen