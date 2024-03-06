Los Angeles Conservatorship Attorney Susan Geffen was Recently Featured on LAist to Discuss the Struggles of the 'Sandwich' Generation

"As an attorney, I'm committed to guiding families through this journey with empathy, understanding, and a steadfast commitment to protecting their interests and preserving their legacies." – says Susan Geffen Post this

Susan Geffen, with her extensive experience in conservatorship law, understands the unique legal and emotional challenges faced by those navigating the complexities of elder care and parenting simultaneously. Her insights provided on LAist shed light on the legal options available to individuals in the 'Sandwich' Generation and offered guidance on how to navigate these challenging circumstances.

In the interview, (https://laist.com/shows/take-two/stuck-in-the-middle-life-in-the-sandwich-generation) Geffen emphasized the importance of seeking legal counsel to establish conservatorships or other legal arrangements to ensure that aging loved ones receive the care and support they need while protecting the interests of all family members involved.

As the 'Sandwich' Generation continues to grow, Susan Geffen remains committed to providing compassionate legal assistance to individuals and families facing these complex caregiving dynamics.



More about Attorney Susan B. Geffen:

Attorney Susan Geffen's areas of practice are conservatorships, estate planning-living trusts, wills, trust litigation and probate. Susan B. Geffen is a former elder law professor and one of a handful of attorneys who possess a master's degree in Gerontology. Ever a relentless advocate for aging with dignity, she spent two years authoring the popular non-fiction book about nursing homes and how to avoid them, "Take That Nursing Home and Shove It!" Susan Geffen has offices located throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. To schedule a consultation or for more information please visit http://www.susanbgeffenlaw.com or call 310-406-0608.

