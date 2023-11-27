Los Angeles Men's Health Urologist, Dr. Justin Houman, Achieves Xiaflex Center of Excellence Status for Peyronie's Disease Treatment

Board-certified urologist, Dr. Justin Houman, is one of the top men's health specialists and leading urological surgeons in the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills area.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Justin Houman, a highly esteemed board-certified urologist and renowned men's health specialist, proudly announces that his practice has been designated as a Xiaflex Center of Excellence for the treatment of Peyronie's disease. This prestigious recognition solidifies Dr. Houman's commitment to providing exceptional care and innovative solutions for his patients. Peyronie's disease is a noncancerous condition characterized by the development of fibrous scar tissue on the penis, leading to painful and curved erections, which can cause significant discomfort and emotional distress for those affected. Dr. Houman's expertise in this field, combined with the revolutionary Xiaflex treatment, an FDA-approved injectable medication, offers hope and relief to patients seeking a solution. As a leading urological surgeon, Dr. Houman understands the physical and psychological impact that Peyronie's disease can have on a man's life. With compassion and unwavering dedication, he has successfully treated numerous patients, restoring their confidence and improving their overall quality of life.
Dr. Houman's practice offers a comprehensive approach to men's health, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of various urological conditions. With his expertise and commitment to patient care, he has become a trusted authority in his field. Dr. Houman's state-of-the-art practice is centered on enhancing his patients' quality of life through comprehensive male urology to improve sexual function and achieve reproductive goals. He specializes in male fertility, erectile dysfunction, sexual performance, testosterone management and Peyronie's disease. Also, as a top minimally invasive microscopic surgeon, Dr. Houman provides skill and expertise in microsurgical varicocelectomies, vasectomy reversals, sperm retrievals, penile implants and male incontinence. He offers exceptional male urological care, with a true commitment to patient satisfaction and successful results.
"It is an honor to be recognized as a Xiaflex Center of Excellence for the treatment of Peyronie's disease. I strive to provide the highest standard of care to help patients overcome the challenges associated with this condition," says Dr. Justin Houman.
More about Dr. Justin Houman:
Dr. Justin Houman earned his medical doctorate degree at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Dr. Houman continued his training at UCLA Medical Center, having completed a fellowship in the highly specialized field of male reproductive medicine and surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of Sexual Medicine and Los Angeles Urologic Society. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Farsi. Dr. Justin Houman's clinic is located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, CA. To find out more information or schedule an appointment with Dr. Houman, please visit http://www.houmanmd.com or call 310-854-9898.
Media Contact
Dr. Justin Houman, Justin Houman MD, 310-854-9898, [email protected], https://houmanmd.com/
SOURCE Justin Houman MD
Share this article