Los Angeles Men's Health Urologist, Dr. Justin Houman, Achieves Xiaflex Center of Excellence Status for Peyronie's Disease Treatment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Justin Houman, a highly esteemed board-certified urologist and renowned men's health specialist, proudly announces that his practice has been designated as a Xiaflex Center of Excellence for the treatment of Peyronie's disease. This prestigious recognition solidifies Dr. Houman's commitment to providing exceptional care and innovative solutions for his patients. Peyronie's disease is a noncancerous condition characterized by the development of fibrous scar tissue on the penis, leading to painful and curved erections, which can cause significant discomfort and emotional distress for those affected. Dr. Houman's expertise in this field, combined with the revolutionary Xiaflex treatment, an FDA-approved injectable medication, offers hope and relief to patients seeking a solution. As a leading urological surgeon, Dr. Houman understands the physical and psychological impact that Peyronie's disease can have on a man's life. With compassion and unwavering dedication, he has successfully treated numerous patients, restoring their confidence and improving their overall quality of life.