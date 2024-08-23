Los Angeles' music community celebrates the music film Immediate Family

"I've been blessed to attend many memorable events, but on this legendary evening I was at the only place on earth I wanted to be." Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Jimmy Jam Post this

The event was attended by top artists, and leading audio professionals in the music industry, including Jackson Browne, Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren, artist Judith Owens, Jefferson Starship's Jude Gold, Elton John keyboardist Kim Bullard, keyboardist/producer CJ Vanston, session bassist Bob Glaub, former Dire Straits guitarist Hal Lindes, producer/engineers Niko Bolas, Dave Reitzas, Mike Clink, Ross Hogarth, Greg Penny, Steve Lindsey and Steve Genewick, legendary studio managers Paula Salvatore and Candace Stewart, Guitar Center Music Foundation Chairman of the Board David Helfant, former Epic Records president Ron Alexenburg, Get Together Foundation's Kevin Wachs, the Village's Jeff Greenberg and Tina Morris, and many more. Also in attendance were several of the film's producers, including Greg Richling, Jack Piatt, Jonathan Sheldon, and executive producer Caroline Hoste. All enjoyed beverages and hors d'oeuvres while discussing the music film, which received rave reviews and accolades from the attendees. The evening's sponsors included Comisario Tequila, Pepsi and Reyka Vodka.

"I've been blessed to attend many memorable events, but on this legendary evening I was at the only place on earth I wanted to be," stated Jimmy Jam. "The Village was the perfect frame for the masterpiece of seeing and hearing my liner notes come to life. It was a blessing to share the stage and for a night be adopted into the 'Immediate Family.' This film is proof that music is the divine art, and we all need a little more heaven on earth."

The music film Immediate Family tracks the rise and collaborations of a group of legendary session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel through the 1970s and onward, chronicling their illustrious partnerships and their formidable record of hit-making. Directed by Denny Tedesco, whose documentary The Wrecking Crew followed the first wave of studio musicians in the 60s, the film reveals the machinery behind the booming era of the singer-songwriter, when the talents of these four musicians were in furious demand. The foundations of their enduring friendship, formed on the road and in studios, is recalled with dynamite clarity — reminisced with fondness through intimate interviews with the guys themselves, as well as the memories of some of rock's most iconic voices including Carole King, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Young, Keith Richards, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, Phil Collins and more. Immediate Family is a backstage tour of rock history, spotlighting their prestigious partnerships and their indelible mark that helped define the sound of a generation.

A Magnolia Pictures release, Immediate Family is available now on VOD platforms and streaming exclusively on Hulu.

