Los Angeles' music community celebrates the music film Immediate Family

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, August 20, the Village Studios in West Los Angeles was the place to be as leading members of the Los Angeles recording community celebrated the music film Immediate Family (Magnolia Pictures), a documentary music film by Denny Tedesco, the acclaimed filmmaker behind The Wrecking Crew. All five members of The Immediate Family band were in attendance, including acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarists Danny "Kootch" Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel and Steve Postell, and one of the most renowned rhythm sections in rock history, Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar. Since its release, Immediate Family has already received numerous accolades and 18 awards from various film festivals around the country, including Audience Awards at the Woodstock Film Festival; Maui Film Festival; and Tacoma Film Festival; Best Music Film Boulder International Film Festival, and scoring a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally the film won a prestigious 2023 Hollywood Music In Media Award (HMMA) in the category of Music Documentary-Special Program.
The evening began in the Village's auditorium with director Denny Tedesco welcoming the attendees, who then viewed a screening of the film, followed by David Wild, American writer and critic in the music and television industries, providing his insights on his love of the film and the music of the late 60s and 70s. Wild went on to introduce the multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Jimmy Jam, who moderated a lively question-and-answer segment with Tedesco, Kortchmar, Wachtel, Postell, Kunkel and Sklar. The evening's activities then moved into the legendary Moroccan Room, where The Immediate Family band took the stage and performed three original songs from the film such as "Somebody's Baby" (written by Jackson Browne and Danny Kortchmar), Don Henley's "Dirty Laundry" (written by Don Henley and Danny Kortchmar) and Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London" (written by Zevon, LeRoy Marinell and Waddy Wachtel). They received a standing ovation at the end of the set.
The event was attended by top artists, and leading audio professionals in the music industry, including Jackson Browne, Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren, artist Judith Owens, Jefferson Starship's Jude Gold, Elton John keyboardist Kim Bullard, keyboardist/producer CJ Vanston, session bassist Bob Glaub, former Dire Straits guitarist Hal Lindes, producer/engineers Niko Bolas, Dave Reitzas, Mike Clink, Ross Hogarth, Greg Penny, Steve Lindsey and Steve Genewick, legendary studio managers Paula Salvatore and Candace Stewart, Guitar Center Music Foundation Chairman of the Board David Helfant, former Epic Records president Ron Alexenburg, Get Together Foundation's Kevin Wachs, the Village's Jeff Greenberg and Tina Morris, and many more. Also in attendance were several of the film's producers, including Greg Richling, Jack Piatt, Jonathan Sheldon, and executive producer Caroline Hoste. All enjoyed beverages and hors d'oeuvres while discussing the music film, which received rave reviews and accolades from the attendees. The evening's sponsors included Comisario Tequila, Pepsi and Reyka Vodka.
"I've been blessed to attend many memorable events, but on this legendary evening I was at the only place on earth I wanted to be," stated Jimmy Jam. "The Village was the perfect frame for the masterpiece of seeing and hearing my liner notes come to life. It was a blessing to share the stage and for a night be adopted into the 'Immediate Family.' This film is proof that music is the divine art, and we all need a little more heaven on earth."
The music film Immediate Family tracks the rise and collaborations of a group of legendary session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel through the 1970s and onward, chronicling their illustrious partnerships and their formidable record of hit-making. Directed by Denny Tedesco, whose documentary The Wrecking Crew followed the first wave of studio musicians in the 60s, the film reveals the machinery behind the booming era of the singer-songwriter, when the talents of these four musicians were in furious demand. The foundations of their enduring friendship, formed on the road and in studios, is recalled with dynamite clarity — reminisced with fondness through intimate interviews with the guys themselves, as well as the memories of some of rock's most iconic voices including Carole King, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Young, Keith Richards, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, Phil Collins and more. Immediate Family is a backstage tour of rock history, spotlighting their prestigious partnerships and their indelible mark that helped define the sound of a generation.
A Magnolia Pictures release, Immediate Family is available now on VOD platforms and streaming exclusively on Hulu.
