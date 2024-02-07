Los Angeles Neurosurgeon, Dr. Albert Wong, is on The Globus MERC Lateral Spine Solutions Cadaver Training Program Faculty teaching the newest spine surgical techniques

"The training program was a transformative experience for participating surgeons traveling from the entire country, delivering the knowledge and skills necessary to provide patients with the most advanced and effective treatments available, says Dr. Albert Wong. Post this

"The training program was a transformative experience for participating surgeons traveling from the entire country, delivering the knowledge and skills necessary to provide patients with the most advanced and effective treatments available. These minimally invasive lateral spine techniques provide superior patient outcomes with minimal surgical pain with a 1-inch incision," says Dr. Albert Wong.

More about DOCS Health:

Located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA, DOCS Health is the source of innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic and neurological conditions, which can be performed at their state-of-the-art center. The team of orthopedic, sports injury, neurosurgery spine surgeons and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists have all received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions in the country. Dr. Albert Wong completed his fellowship training for minimally invasive spinal surgery (MISS) at Stanford University Medical School and complex spine deformity surgery at Northwestern University. He has extensive experience with cutting-edge technology, including computer-guided robotic navigation, augmented reality-assisted surgeries, microscopic minimally invasive surgeries, endoscopic surgeries with incisions less than ½ inch and motion preservation with artificial disc replacements. For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health specialists, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.

Media Contact

Anita K, DOCS Health, (424) 800-3627, [email protected], https://www.docshealth.com/

SOURCE Dr. Albert Wong