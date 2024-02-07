Los Angeles Neurosurgeon, Dr. Albert Wong, is on The Globus MERC Lateral Spine Solutions Cadaver Training Program Faculty teaching the newest spine surgical techniques

Dr. Albert Wong, a distinguished board-certified, dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, recently lectured and shared his extensive surgical knowledge in the groundbreaking MERC Lateral Spine Solutions Cadaveric Training Program.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This innovative course aimed to equip surgeons with the latest lumbar lateral spinal fusion techniques, utilizing the cutting-edge Globus Robot. With over two decades of experience in performing minimally invasive spine surgeries and complex spinal reconstructive procedures, Dr. Albert Wong has established himself as a true pioneer in the field. His expertise lies in the treatment of degenerative spinal conditions, complex spinal deformities, tumors and spinal trauma. By seamlessly combining minimally invasive methods with surgical precision, Dr. Wong continues to revolutionize his field.
During the Lateral Spine Solutions cadaveric training program that was held in San Diego, CA, on February 3, 2024, Dr. Albert Wong played a pivotal role in educating fellow surgeons, harnessing the power of the Globus Robot to achieve unparalleled precision and accuracy in their procedures. The program focused on various techniques, including anterior to psoas (ATP), lateral position anterior lumbar interbody fusion, single position lateral with ExcelsiusGPS® and prone lateral with ExcelsiusGPS®. Through this comprehensive training program, Dr. Wong helped bridge the gap between traditional spinal fusion techniques and cutting-edge advancements.
"The training program was a transformative experience for participating surgeons traveling from the entire country, delivering the knowledge and skills necessary to provide patients with the most advanced and effective treatments available. These minimally invasive lateral spine techniques provide superior patient outcomes with minimal surgical pain with a 1-inch incision," says Dr. Albert Wong.
Located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA, DOCS Health is the source of innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic and neurological conditions, which can be performed at their state-of-the-art center. The team of orthopedic, sports injury, neurosurgery spine surgeons and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists have all received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions in the country. Dr. Albert Wong completed his fellowship training for minimally invasive spinal surgery (MISS) at Stanford University Medical School and complex spine deformity surgery at Northwestern University. He has extensive experience with cutting-edge technology, including computer-guided robotic navigation, augmented reality-assisted surgeries, microscopic minimally invasive surgeries, endoscopic surgeries with incisions less than ½ inch and motion preservation with artificial disc replacements. For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health specialists, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.
