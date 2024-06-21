Los Angeles Oral and Facial Surgeon Dr. David Salehani Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Surgeon

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our patients," says Dr. David Salehani. "It validates our commitment to providing exceptional oral and facial surgical care in a compassionate and supportive environment." Post this

Dr. Salehani's extensive training and expertise encompass a full spectrum of oral and maxillofacial procedures, including dental and facial implants, cosmetic facial procedures, facial reconstruction, facial recontouring, chin implants/genioplasty, orthognathic surgery, and treatment for TMJ disorders. His practice also offers advanced cosmetic procedures such as injectables, Radiofrequency microneedling (Morpheus8), and RF skin t treatments (FaceTite and AccuTite), making it a one-stop destination for both functional and aesthetic enhancements.

More About Dr. David Salehani:

Dr. David Salehani earned his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry with honors, a medical degree, and his dental degree with honors from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital a Level I trauma Center. Dr. Salehani further honed his skills with an internship in general surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Salehani's practice is dedicated to both functional and cosmetic surgery, offering procedures that range from complicated oral surgical procedures and dental/facial implants to facial trauma surgery and corrective jaw surgery. His holistic approach ensures that patients not only achieve their desired aesthetic outcomes but also experience improved health and function.

Dr. Salehani is an active member of several prestigious organizations, including the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the American Dental Association. He also holds hospital privileges at UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

For more information about Dr. David Salehani or to schedule an appointment, please visit Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery: https://www.sunsetoralsurgery.com/ or call (310) 275-3635.

