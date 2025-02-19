Los Angeles Padel Club (LAPC) Set to Open First Permanent Padel Clubhouse in West Los Angeles in Summer 2025

The Los Angeles Padel Club (LAPC) is set to revolutionize the local padel scene with the launch of the city's first permanent padel club and clubhouse in Summer 2025. Located in the highly coveted West Los Angeles market, LAPC will provide an unparalleled sporting and social experience for padel enthusiasts of all levels.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helming this groundbreaking initiative are commercial real estate developer and padel enthusiast Steve Shpilsky, along with Christ Ishoo, owner of Los Angeles' Professional Padel team, LA Beat, and co-founder of EEP Capital. The duo has collaborated with leading figures in the padel industry to fill a critical gap in the Los Angeles market, securing an iconic location to bring their vision to life.
At approximately one acre in size, LAPC's new home is centered around a historic and beautifully restored 4,600-square-foot mansion from Hollywood's golden era. This premier facility will boast seven permanent padel courts, including two full-time tournament courts, set against stunning views and surrounded by major corporate powerhouses such as Sony Pictures, Apple Studios, and Amazon Studios.
LAPC will be open to the public while also offering exclusive membership perks. Members will have court booking priority, discounts, and access to private areas featuring locker rooms, co-working spaces, health & wellness amenities, and networking events. The pro/demo shop, food & beverage services, and outdoor lounge will be open to everyone.
Beyond creating an elite padel venue, LAPC aims to establish Los Angeles as a major hub on the professional padel circuit while creating the first youth padel development academy on the West Coast. Please visit www.thelapc.com for future updates.
ABOUT THE FOUNDERS
Steve Shpilsky, LAPC CEO & Founder With over two decades of experience as an entrepreneur, real estate fund manager, and developer, Steve Shpilsky has a track record of identifying and executing niche real estate and financing opportunities. From EB-5 fundraising to launching a pod hotel business, Steve has raised and invested over $250 million in financing and developed branded hotel projects valued at over $750 million (1,000+ keys), including the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and LAX Hyatt House/ Place. He holds a BS in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Southern California, is fluent in Russian, and teaches Hotel Development at the University of Southern California.
Christ Ishoo, LA Beat Owner, LAPC Co-Founder As Co-Founder of EEP Capital and EE Padel, Christ Ishoo is deeply committed to growing the sport of padel in the U.S. and beyond. Through EEP Capital, he provides early-stage venture capital and strategic expertise to padel entrepreneurs, while at EE Padel, he oversees logistics, construction, and sales. In 2020, he founded AllStarsSpain Gym, combining his passion for fitness and martial arts into a state-of-the-art training facility. His mission is to empower communities through sports and fitness, inspiring individuals to reach their full potential.
Steve Shpilsky, Los Angeles Padel Club, 1 310 721 8447, [email protected], www.thelapc.com
Jennifer Shpilsky, Los Angeles Padel Club, 1 310 721 4377, [email protected], www.thelapc.com
