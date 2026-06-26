Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon Dr. Luis Macias Shares Deep Plane Facelift Expertise at National Surgical Meetings

Dr. Luis Macias continues to advance the field of facial rejuvenation surgery by sharing his expertise in deep plane facelift and neck rejuvenation techniques with surgeons nationwide. Post this

Most recently, Dr. Macias was selected as faculty for several prestigious educational programs focused on facelift surgery, deep plane techniques, and facial anatomy.

In November 2025, Dr. Macias served as faculty at the Aesthetic Interactive Facial & Rhinoplasty Interactive Symposium, a premier CME-accredited event dedicated exclusively to facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty. During the symposium, he presented "Subplatysmal Surgery: Clinical Algorithm and Surgical Technique," providing attendees with step-by-step surgical strategies and clinical decision-making algorithms designed to improve outcomes in advanced neck rejuvenation procedures.

Continuing his commitment to surgeon education, Dr. Macias participated in The Aesthetic Meeting 2026, one of the most respected gatherings in aesthetic plastic surgery. On May 14, 2026, he taught in the Comprehensive Deep Plane Facelift & Deep Necklift Anatomy and Technique Cadaver Lab, where surgeons received hands-on training in facial and cervical anatomy, deep plane facelift dissection techniques, and surgical strategies aimed at maximizing aesthetic outcomes while minimizing complications.

Three days later, on May 17, 2026, Dr. Macias delivered his presentation, "Saving Face: Preventing Complications – How to Prevent Trouble Before it Starts," highlighting the importance of surgical planning, patient safety, and complication prevention in facial rejuvenation surgery.

Further highlighting his growing role as an educator within the aesthetic surgery community, Dr. Macias has also been selected as a presenter at The Aesthetic Cruise 2026, taking place from July 23 through August 2, 2026. During the meeting, he will present "Composite Deep Plane Facelift," sharing advanced surgical concepts and techniques with plastic surgeons from around the world.

The invitation reflects Dr. Macias' continued recognition as a leader in facial rejuvenation surgery and his commitment to advancing the field through education, collaboration, and innovation. As demand for natural-looking facial rejuvenation continues to grow, Dr. Macias remains at the forefront of evolving facelift techniques designed to deliver refined, long-lasting results while preserving each patient's unique facial identity.

"Teaching allows me to share techniques that can help improve patient outcomes while continuing to learn from some of the most talented surgeons in our field," said Dr. Macias. "Facial rejuvenation surgery continues to evolve, and collaboration among surgeons is essential to advancing the specialty."

Known for his meticulous approach to facial rejuvenation, Dr. Macias specializes in advanced facelift procedures designed to address facial aging while preserving natural facial expression and harmony. His practice serves patients throughout Los Angeles and beyond who seek comprehensive facial rejuvenation tailored to their individual anatomy and aesthetic goals.

Through his surgical expertise, educational leadership, and dedication to advancing facelift techniques, Dr. Macias continues to contribute to the evolution of facial plastic surgery while helping train the next generation of aesthetic surgeons.

About Dr. Luis Macias

Dr. Luis Macias is a double board-certified plastic surgeon based in Los Angeles, California. He specializes in facial rejuvenation procedures, including facelift surgery, neck lift surgery, eyelid surgery, and rhinoplasty, as well as cosmetic procedures of the breast and body. Recognized for his commitment to innovation, patient safety, and natural-looking results, Dr. Macias regularly lectures and teaches fellow surgeons at national aesthetic surgery conferences and educational programs.

For more information about Dr. Luis Macias and his facelift procedures, visit www.aestheticmdr.com.

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SOURCE Aesthetic MdR