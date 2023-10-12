Los Angeles Plastic Surgery Expert, Dr. Alexander Rivkin, Attended Allergan's Launch and Training Event for SkinVive, a Breakthrough Skin Technology

This past September, esteemed cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Alexander Rivkin, attended the highly anticipated launch and training event in D.C. As a leading expert in the field, Dr. Rivkin is excited to bring the benefits of this revolutionary technology to his patients.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergen's SkinVive by JUVÉDERM training event, held in Washington D.C., provided attendees with invaluable insights and best practices through a series of enlightening talks, immersive workshops and live injections. This event served as a platform for professionals to delve into the potential of this groundbreaking treatment. SkinVive by JUVÉDERM is a trailblazing intradermal microdroplet injection, the first and only of its kind available in the United States. With results that can last up to six months with optimal treatment, this innovative solution is set to redefine the standards of skin smoothness. Unlike other hyaluronic acid (HA) powered injectables that primarily enhance and augment the treatment area, SkinVive by JUVÉDERM takes a different approach. By improving skin quality in the cheeks, this injectable HA gel works to smoothen the skin and enhance hydration, resulting in a more radiant and youthful appearance. Dr. Rivkin's attendance at the launch and training event demonstrates his commitment to staying at the forefront of cutting-edge advancements in the field of cosmetic medicine. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, he is poised to provide his patients with the transformative benefits of SkinVive. He is confident that this new treatment's ability to enhance skin quality and restore a natural radiance will undoubtedly become a staple in his practice. At RIVKIN Aesthetics, Dr. Rivkin has focused on developing and perfecting non-invasive, non-ablative cosmetic treatments. He provides expertise in creating undetectable subtle facial transformations and is a true expert in the world of aesthetic surgery with excellent credentials and a superior level of training.