Los Angeles Testosterone Replacement Therapy is Now Offered Through Daniel Benhuri, MD, at his Top Beverly Hills Clinic

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned physician Dr. Daniel Benhuri is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) program at his esteemed Beverly Hills clinic. With a reputation for providing individualized, cutting-edge medical solutions, Dr. Benhuri is now offering men the opportunity to optimize their health and well-being through testosterone treatment plans. Similar to his highly successful concierge medicine approach, Dr. Benhuri's TRT program offers patients the utmost in individualized care. By paying a monthly or yearly fee, men can access a range of comprehensive services designed to enhance their vitality and quality of life. Whether seeking to combat the effects of aging or address specific health concerns, Dr. Benhuri's TRT program is the ultimate solution. Patients can choose from three different subscription plans, each designed to meet their unique needs and goals. These plans include:
1. Basic Monthly Plan - $250/monthly:
- Monthly dose of testosterone cypionate (50-200mg weekly), Optional weekly nursing visits for medication administration, Monthly B12 shot for enhanced energy levels, Direct physician communication through email, Physician follow-up visits every 3 months included
2. Concierge Monthly Plan - $500/monthly:
- Monthly dose of testosterone cypionate (50-200mg weekly), Optional weekly nursing visits for medication administration, Monthly B12 shot for enhanced energy levels, 24/7 direct physician support with personal cell phone, Monthly physician follow-up included
3. Platinum Monthly Plan - $1000/monthly:
- Monthly dose of testosterone cypionate (50-200mg weekly), Optional weekly nursing visits for medication administration, Monthly B12 shot for enhanced energy levels, 24/7 direct physician support with personal cell phone, Unlimited office visits for any medical issues (labs and tests included), Guaranteed same day visits, Monthly vitamin IV treatments included, Quarterly physician house call (4 times yearly)
"Testosterone replacement therapy is a game-changer for men who want to regain vitality and reclaim their lives. I am thrilled to offer this revolutionary treatment option to my patients, providing the very best personalized medicine," says Dr. Daniel Benhuri.
More about Dr. Daniel Benhuri:
Dr. Daniel Benhuri is a board-certified internal medicine and primary care doctor serving families in and around Beverly Hills, California. His state-of-the-art clinic is located at 9400 Brighton Way, Suite #303 in Beverly Hills, California. After graduating from UCLA and attending medical school at the University of Toledo, he completed internal medicine training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in NYC. As both an internal medicine and primary care doctor, Dr. Daniel Benhuri is a trusted source for all types of health care services such as annual physical exams, vaccines and advanced diagnostic testing to help prevent the development of chronic health conditions. For more information, please visit http://www.danielbenhurimd.com or call 310-683-0180 to schedule an appointment at his Beverly Hills, CA, clinic location.
