Los Angeles Urologist Dr. Justin Houman Revolutionizes Male Infertility Treatment with Advanced Microsurgical Sperm Retrieval Technique

"Our new advanced microsurgical sperm retrieval technique not only enhances the precision and success rates of the procedure but also reduces recovery times and potential complications, making it a game-changer in the treatment of male infertility," says Dr. Houman. Post this

"Infertility can be a profoundly distressing experience for men and their partners," said Dr. Houman. "Our new advanced microsurgical sperm retrieval technique not only enhances the precision and success rates of the procedure but also reduces recovery times and potential complications, making it a game-changer in the treatment of male infertility."

Key Benefits of the Advanced Microsurgical Sperm Retrieval Technique:

Increased Success Rates: The technique allows for precise targeting of sperm within the reproductive system, significantly improving retrieval success. This new technique leads to an almost two-fold increase in successfully finding sperm versus the current traditional techniques.

Minimally Invasive: Utilizing the latest microsurgical instruments, the procedure involves smaller incisions, resulting in less trauma and quicker recovery.

Reduced Complications: With enhanced precision, the risk of damage to surrounding tissues is minimized, leading to fewer post-operative complications.

Shorter Recovery Time: Patients can expect a faster return to normal activities, with less discomfort compared to traditional methods.

Dr. Houman's Practice:

Dr. Houman's practice, located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, specializes in comprehensive men's health, focusing on male fertility, erectile dysfunction, sexual performance, testosterone management, and Peyronie's disease. Recognized as a Testicular Pain and Orchialgia Center of Excellence, his clinic offers state-of-the-art treatments including microsurgical procedures and minimally invasive surgeries.

About Dr. Justin Houman:

Dr. Justin Houman earned his medical doctorate degree at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Dr. Houman continued his training at UCLA Medical Center, having completed a fellowship in the highly specialized field of male reproductive medicine and surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of Sexual Medicine, and Los Angeles Urologic Society. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Farsi. Dr. Justin Houman's clinic is located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, CA. To find out more information or schedule an appointment with Dr. Houman, please visit houmanmd.com or call 310-854-9898.

Media Contact

Dr. Justin Houman, Justin Houman MD, 310-854-9898, [email protected], https://houmanmd.com/

SOURCE Justin Houman MD