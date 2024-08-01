Los Angeles Urologist Dr. Justin Houman Revolutionizes Male Infertility Treatment with Advanced Microsurgical Sperm Retrieval Technique

Dr. Justin Houman, a leading specialist in male reproductive health based in Los Angeles, has introduced a groundbreaking microsurgical sperm retrieval technique that significantly improves the success rates and recovery times for men facing infertility challenges. This innovative, minimally invasive approach offers new hope and better outcomes for patients struggling with male infertility.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Justin Houman, a leading urologist in male reproductive health based in Los Angeles, is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of male infertility with his innovative microsurgical sperm retrieval technique. This cutting-edge approach is set to revolutionize the field and offer new hope to countless men facing fertility challenges.
Infertility affects approximately 15% of couples worldwide, with male infertility contributing to nearly 50% of all cases. Traditional methods of sperm retrieval have often been invasive, with varying degrees of success. Dr. Houman's advanced technique utilizes the latest in microsurgical technology, offering a minimally invasive option that significantly improves the chances of successful sperm retrieval.
"Infertility can be a profoundly distressing experience for men and their partners," said Dr. Houman. "Our new advanced microsurgical sperm retrieval technique not only enhances the precision and success rates of the procedure but also reduces recovery times and potential complications, making it a game-changer in the treatment of male infertility."
Key Benefits of the Advanced Microsurgical Sperm Retrieval Technique:
Increased Success Rates: The technique allows for precise targeting of sperm within the reproductive system, significantly improving retrieval success. This new technique leads to an almost two-fold increase in successfully finding sperm versus the current traditional techniques.
Minimally Invasive: Utilizing the latest microsurgical instruments, the procedure involves smaller incisions, resulting in less trauma and quicker recovery.
Reduced Complications: With enhanced precision, the risk of damage to surrounding tissues is minimized, leading to fewer post-operative complications.
Shorter Recovery Time: Patients can expect a faster return to normal activities, with less discomfort compared to traditional methods.
Dr. Houman's Practice:
Dr. Houman's practice, located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, specializes in comprehensive men's health, focusing on male fertility, erectile dysfunction, sexual performance, testosterone management, and Peyronie's disease. Recognized as a Testicular Pain and Orchialgia Center of Excellence, his clinic offers state-of-the-art treatments including microsurgical procedures and minimally invasive surgeries.
About Dr. Justin Houman:
Dr. Justin Houman earned his medical doctorate degree at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Dr. Houman continued his training at UCLA Medical Center, having completed a fellowship in the highly specialized field of male reproductive medicine and surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of Sexual Medicine, and Los Angeles Urologic Society. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Farsi. Dr. Justin Houman's clinic is located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, CA. To find out more information or schedule an appointment with Dr. Houman, please visit houmanmd.com or call 310-854-9898.
Media Contact
Dr. Justin Houman, Justin Houman MD, 310-854-9898, [email protected], https://houmanmd.com/
SOURCE Justin Houman MD
Share this article