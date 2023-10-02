Los Angeles Vascular Surgeon, Varicose & Spider Vein Treatment Specialist Dr. Rameen Moridzadeh Receives Castle Connolly's 2023 Top Doctor® Award

Recipients of this prestigious award were nominated by their peers, and it is a highly selective list. Those who are among the very best in their specialties are chosen for inclusion.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rameen Moridzadeh, M.D. has been selected as a 2023 Top Doctor® by Castle Connolly. He has earned this impressive award for his expertise as one of the top vein specialists and vascular surgeons in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Moridzadeh's medical education, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary history were rigorously screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Castle Connolly publishes its list of Top Doctors at http://www.castleconnolly.com and in a wide variety of partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. Around 5% of the nation's licensed physicians have been selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors in their regions for their specialties. Individuals do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Dr. Moridzadeh is a fellowship-trained and board-certified vascular and endovascular surgeon well-known for successfully treating conditions affecting veins, arteries and other blood vessels. He specializes in minimally invasive options and surgical procedures to improve vascular health and can offer an accurate diagnosis, delivering the best care possible. He has performed thousands of treatments for varicose veins, peripheral artery disease (PAD), carotid artery stenosis, aortic aneurysms, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), spider veins and chronic venous insufficiency at his clinics and hospitals. Dr. Moridzadeh offers RF ablation, sclerotherapy, laser therapy and vascular surgery for his patients, many of which require little to no downtime after the procedure.