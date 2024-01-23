Los Angeles Vasectomy and Vasectomy Reversal Specialist, Dr. Justin Houman, is Appointed Assistant Professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Board-certified and fellowship-trained urologist, Dr. Justin Houman, is a top men's health specialist and leading urological surgeon in the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an esteemed assistant professor in urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Justin Houman will continue enhancing the quality of life for men by improving their sexual, reproductive and hormonal health. Dr. Houman provides his patients with the latest and most effective treatments available, with extensive expertise in vasectomy, vasectomy reversal, infertility, testosterone, Peyronie's disease, erectile dysfunction and urology. Also, as a top minimally invasive microscopic surgeon, Dr. Houman delivers skill and expertise in microsurgical varicocelectomies, vasectomy reversals, sperm retrievals, penile implants and male incontinence. His vast knowledge and experience in urology have earned him recognition as a leading authority in men's health. Dr. Houman's appointment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is a testament to his exceptional skills, dedication and unwavering commitment to patient care. As an assistant professor, Dr. Houman will continue to contribute to the advancement of urological research and education for his patients and students.
"I am truly honored to join the esteemed teaching staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and excited to contribute and share my knowledge with the next generation of physicians," says Dr. Justin Houman.
More about Dr. Justin Houman:
Dr. Justin Houman earned his medical doctorate degree at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Dr. Houman continued his training at UCLA Medical Center, having completed a fellowship in the highly specialized field of male reproductive medicine and surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of Sexual Medicine and Los Angeles Urologic Society. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Farsi. Dr. Justin Houman's clinic is located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, CA. To find out more information or schedule an appointment with Dr. Houman, please visit http://www.houmanmd.com or call 310-854-9898
