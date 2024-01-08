Los Angeles Vasectomy and Vasectomy Reversal Specialist, Dr. Justin Houman, Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Board-certified urologist, Dr. Justin Houman, is one of the top men's health specialists and leading urological surgeons in the Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Justin Houman, a highly esteemed board-certified urologist and renowned men's health specialist, has received the Top Patient Rated Doctor award from Find Local Doctors. This recognition is a result of his five-star ratings and exceptional reviews from patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that allows patients to locate and connect with the best physicians in their area. Dr. Houman's practice offers a comprehensive approach to men's health, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of various urological conditions. With his expertise and commitment to patient care, he has become a trusted authority in his field. Dr. Houman's state-of-the-art practice is centered on enhancing his patients' quality of life through comprehensive male urology. He specializes in male fertility, erectile dysfunction, sexual performance, testosterone management and Peyronie's disease. The clinic has been recognized as a Xiaflex Center of Excellence for the treatment of Peyronie's disease. Also, as a top minimally invasive microscopic surgeon, Dr. Houman provides skill and expertise in microsurgical varicocelectomies, vasectomy reversals, sperm retrievals, penile implants and male incontinence.