Los Angeles Weight Loss Surgeon, Dr. David Davtyan, Plans to Adopt New Version of the Lap-Band® 2.0 if it is FDA Approved

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer the Lap-Band procedure, Dr. David Davtyan is hopeful for ReShape Lifesciences' submission for premarket approval for the newest version of the device to the U.S. FDA. Dr. David Davytan leads The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, which is a private medical weight loss clinic in Beverly Hills. He performs various surgical procedures to help patients battle obesity using the latest advancements. With the current Lap-Band model, Dr. Davtyan and other surgeons in his field provided feedback to the manufacturers to improve the patient experience and the design. Similar to the current Lap-Band, the next generation, advanced Lap-Band® 2.0 is adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the opening of the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort, thereby improving therapy effectiveness. However, unique to the Lap-Band 2.0, is an enhanced band reservoir technology that serves as a relief valve, designed to alleviate discomfort from swallowing large pieces of food, that may require in-office band adjustments. If approved, Dr. David Davytan looks forward to implementing the new technology in his private medical weight loss clinic, The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles. The clinic offers a wide spectrum of cutting-edge medical endoscopic, surgical and minimally invasive weight loss procedures to provide excellent outcomes for patients.
"The Lap-Band 2.0's enhanced band reservoir technology is truly a game-changer, and my patients would certainly benefit from this innovation," says Dr. David Davtyan.
More about Dr. David Davtyan:
Dr. David Davtyan is a highly-respected weight loss surgeon with over 28 years of experience and has treated thousands of patients with exceptional results. He earned his medical degree from UCLA's School of Medicine, where he was trained to treat extremely difficult and metastatic cancer cases. He went on to study bariatric surgery in Belgium, where the Lap-Band was first introduced, and became one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer the procedure once it achieved FDA approval in April of 2001. Dr. Davtyan and his team offer top-quality weight loss surgery (bariatric surgery) and treatment in Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire. For more information, please call 877-923-7546 or visit http://www.weightlosssurgeryla.com.
