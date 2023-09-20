Los Angeles Weight Loss Surgeon, Dr. David Davtyan, Plans to Adopt New Version of the Lap-Band® 2.0 if it is FDA Approved

Dr. David G. Davtyan is a renowned Lap-Band® expert and leads The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles where he helps patients battle obesity using the latest in cutting-edge technology.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer the Lap-Band procedure, Dr. David Davtyan is hopeful for ReShape Lifesciences' submission for premarket approval for the newest version of the device to the U.S. FDA. Dr. David Davytan leads The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, which is a private medical weight loss clinic in Beverly Hills. He performs various surgical procedures to help patients battle obesity using the latest advancements. With the current Lap-Band model, Dr. Davtyan and other surgeons in his field provided feedback to the manufacturers to improve the patient experience and the design. Similar to the current Lap-Band, the next generation, advanced Lap-Band® 2.0 is adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the opening of the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort, thereby improving therapy effectiveness. However, unique to the Lap-Band 2.0, is an enhanced band reservoir technology that serves as a relief valve, designed to alleviate discomfort from swallowing large pieces of food, that may require in-office band adjustments. If approved, Dr. David Davytan looks forward to implementing the new technology in his private medical weight loss clinic, The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles. The clinic offers a wide spectrum of cutting-edge medical endoscopic, surgical and minimally invasive weight loss procedures to provide excellent outcomes for patients.