Los Angeles Weight Loss Surgeon, Dr. David Davtyan, Thrilled for New FDA Approved ReShape Lifesciences® Next-Generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX

The recent FDA PMA supplement approval for the next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX marks a significant milestone. Dr. David Davtyan and his team at The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles are looking forward to offering this innovative solution to their patients.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. David Davtyan, a renowned surgeon and pioneer in weight loss surgery, is delighted to announce the FDA approval of ReShape Lifesciences' groundbreaking Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX. Dr. Davytan was one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer the Lap-Band procedure and leads The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, a prestigious medical weight loss clinic in Beverly Hills. Dr. Davytan has dedicated his career to helping patients battle obesity through various surgical procedures. The enhanced Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX development effort was physician-led, including input from Dr. Davtyan, with the goal of improving the patient experience. Compared to the current Lap-Band, the Lap-Band® 2.0 has a new feature called FLEX Technology, which acts as a relief valve, allowing larger pieces of food to more easily pass through the narrowed passage created by the band. This minimizes discomfort caused by the passage of large food pieces through the stoma. The Lap-Band® system has long been considered the safest and most durable weight loss option for obese patients. It is particularly ideal for those who are opposed to medically managed weight loss and prefer an anatomy-preserving surgery. Using this latest advancement, The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles looks forward to continuing their mission of transforming lives through cutting-edge, safe and effective weight loss procedures.