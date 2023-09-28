Los Angeles Weight Loss Surgery Expert, Dr. David Davtyan, Seeing Notable Increase in Patients Amidst News of Recent Medication Lawsuit

Dr. David Davtyan, a renowned expert, has experienced a surge in new patients seeking his expertise as the recent lawsuit against Ozempic/Mounjaro has further fueled the public's growing apprehension towards pharmaceutical solutions for weight loss.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As obesity rates continue to rise globally, individuals struggling with excess weight are faced with the challenging decision of choosing the best course of action for sustainable weight loss. Many new patients have been consulting with Dr. David Davytan as reports have surfaced that could link certain types of prescription medications, such as Ozempic, to an increased risk of developing gastroparesis and other issues. This has led them to seek safer and more effective alternatives that can help combat obesity-related health issues. As a leading authority, Dr. Davytan firmly believes that weight loss surgery surpasses medication as the superior option for achieving long-term success in managing obesity and wants to draw attention to the critical advantages and proven efficacy of weight loss surgery over medication-based approaches. According to Dr. Davytan, "Weight loss surgery offers a comprehensive approach that targets the underlying factors contributing to obesity, including genetics, metabolism and behavioral patterns. Medications, on the other hand, only address symptoms without addressing the root causes. The surgical procedures I perform, such as sleeve gastrectomy and the lap-band, provide measurable and sustainable results, leading to significant weight loss and improved overall health." Dr. Davytan emphasizes that weight loss surgery not only aids in shedding excess pounds but also has a profound impact on mitigating obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension. While pharmaceutical interventions may have a necessary place in weight management, they frequently present hurdles such as potential side effects, long-term usage requirements and limited effectiveness in some cases. With a patient-centered philosophy, Dr. Davytan prioritizes personalized care at his practice, ensuring a tailored treatment plan that suits unique needs and goals.