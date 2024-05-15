Los Angeles Whistleblow: On the Heels of the NEW Recommendations of 3D Breast Cancer Screening (USPST)

A new blog post from Fresh Test, LLC, a leading gestational diabetes screening company, calls attention to the urgent need for updated breast cancer screening methods in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fresh Test, a trusted name in healthcare innovation, has published a compelling blog post spotlighting the urgent need for updated breast cancer screening methods in Los Angeles. Written by an anonymous Angeleno with over 15 years of experience in women's healthcare, the post reveals the alarming disparities and challenges surrounding breast cancer screening in the city.

Despite advancements in healthcare innovation, Los Angeles lags behind other American cities in breast cancer screening technology, particularly 3D mammography. Their blog post highlights the importance of early detection in improving breast cancer survival rates and calls for a shift towards utilizing 3D mammograms, which have been proven to detect cancer 15 months earlier than traditional 2D mammograms. Last month, USPSTF, even published guidelines for 3D Screening; yet half of Angelenos have little access with decades old technology.

The author stresses that overlooking the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer is a deadly error. From there, the author calls for advances in the screening methods used in Los Angeles to ensure the health of women who call the city home.

The article estimates half of the imaging centers (e.g., Kaiser, Providence, County, HealthCarePartners, Adventist & Dignity, and the list goes on) in Los Angeles still only provide 2D screening, which is a technology that came out in 1996. This means the cancer is caught at a much later and deadlier stage. Sadly, low income communities that aren't fighting for improved technology are more likely to have 2D versus 3D.

Being that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, the blog post encourages readers to advocate for improved female healthcare in Los Angeles and offers resources for women needing 3D mammography services. The Fresh Test empowers women to take control of their health by raising awareness and promoting access to advanced screening technologies.

For more information and to read the full blog post, visit The Fresh Test's website.

About The Fresh Test: The Fresh Test offers a line of clean diagnostic glucose beverages and designed for diabetes mellitus and gestational diabetes mellitus screening. Their products are additive-free and made with high-quality ingredients, ensuring exact equivalency to predicate glucose beverages. The Fresh Test is committed to providing clean, delicious, and accessible healthcare solutions to patients and healthcare providers alike.

Media Contact

Cailee French, The Fresh Test, 207-399-7622, [email protected], https://thefreshtest.com/

SOURCE The Fresh Test