Los Angeles World Affairs Council Elects Global Leaders to Board of Directors

"These new board members demonstrate the global perspective, integrity, and civic leadership that define the Los Angeles World Affairs Council," said Maria Contreras-Sweet, Chair of the Board and former U.S. Cabinet Secretary. "Their breadth of experience, from healthcare innovation to entrepreneurship and public policy, will help the Council expand its reach, deepen its impact, and elevate Los Angeles' role as a hub for international engagement."

Amir Barsoum is a serial entrepreneur and investor who founded, scaled, and exited Vezeeta, the Middle East and Africa region's leading digital healthcare platform serving 30 million patients across five countries. He now leads InVitro Capital, a Southern California–based venture builder launching AI-powered companies in senior care to improve access, efficiency, and outcomes. Barsoum also serves on the Bloomberg New Economy Health Council, Endeavor Egypt, the UN Global Compact, and the African Business Leaders Coalition, and advises global funds and technology companies..

Danny Chen, Esq., brings extensive expertise in U.S. immigration law, representing individuals, families, and corporations from around the world. Fluent in English and Mandarin Chinese, he has been a strong advocate for immigration reform and cultural understanding, aligning closely with the Council's commitment to fostering international dialogue.

Dr. Sana Khan pioneered the use of Stand-Up Weight-Bearing MRI technology in the United States. His research collaborations with UCLA, USC, and UC San Diego, along with his success in building diagnostic centers nationwide, highlight the intersection of innovation and healthcare advancement. He was recently honored with UC Irvine's 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Yesenia Monsour, Senior Director of Government and Community Relations at Kaiser Permanente, brings more than 15 years of healthcare policy experience and a broad background in public service. Her expertise in cross-sector collaboration and advocacy will strengthen the Council's community and policy initiatives across Los Angeles.

Dr. Nicholas Nikolov, a world-renowned surgeon, is the founder of The Nikolov Center for Plastic Surgery, with offices in Beverly Hills and Madrid, Spain. A fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a staff member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he is also President and Chief Medical Officer of CellSound Aesthetics, a pioneering company specializing in non-invasive aesthetic devices. His international practice and frequent media appearances reflect his role as a global ambassador for scientific and cultural exchange.

"What impressed us most was how each of these individuals combines professional excellence with a commitment to global engagement," said Barry Sanders, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. "Their international experience—from building healthcare platforms to advancing cross-border legal solutions—will be invaluable as the Council addresses today's complex global challenges."

The new board members begin their terms immediately and will contribute to programming throughout the year, with particular focus on technology, global innovation, healthcare collaboration, and cross-cultural understanding.

About the Los Angeles World Affairs Council

The Los Angeles World Affairs Council is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting international understanding through education and dialogue. For more than seven decades, the Council has served as Los Angeles' premier forum for global affairs, convening diverse voices to examine international challenges and opportunities. Through its signature programs, including the World Prize Gala, Town Hall Series, and High School Program, the Council reaches thousands annually, fostering informed citizenship and preparing Los Angeles to engage the world.

For more information, visit https://lawac.org.

