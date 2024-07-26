Los Rocosos brings five medals home to their winery in Oregon's Rocks District of Milton Freewater

Eastern Oregon has become not only a source of exquisite grapes for regional winemakers, but also hosts a number of wine producers making world-class wines, and this competition and these medals highlight our winemaking prowess in this special part of Oregon. Post this

"We are honored to represent the Eastern part of Oregon with our wines," said Lemstrom. "Eastern Oregon has become not only a source of exquisite grapes for regional winemakers, but also hosts a number of wine producers making world-class wines, and this competition and these medals highlight our winemaking prowess in this special part of Oregon."

The tasting room vibe is relaxed yet optimistic as the couple host talkative tastings and are living proof supporting second chances in life. Having served in Vietnam and in the Peace Corps in Fiji, Lemstrom is now 70 and went to wine school at SOWI in Southern Oregon at the age of 60. Many of the names of the wines, including all that medaled, and the winery itself (Los Rocosos means "rocky" in Spanish), pay tribute to Lemstrom's Mexican heritage.

Now with seven harvests under their belts, and in their eighth year of operation, Los Rocosos is gaining momentum. Los Rocosos has also been honored with Golds, Double Golds, and a Platinum medal from Oregon Wine Experience, as well as the Sip Magazine Wine and Spirits Competition. In June, he returned to school as a guest lecturer at Walla Walla Community College, discussing growing and making of Tempranillo and Grenache with wine students.

Over half of their visitors to the winery travel from Portland, Eugene, Southern Oregon, Boise, Moscow Spokane, Tacoma and the Puget Sound area. Los Rocosos has experienced double digit growth over the past two years. The fruit for Los Rocosos wines is primarily sourced at the estate vineyard in the Rocks District of Milton Freewater, where they grow Grenache, Grenache Blanc, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, with eight acres under vine.

They also own two smaller vineyards located near Walla Walla in Washington State, where they grow their estate Sangiovese as well as Italian grapes Nebbiolo, Barbera, Carménère, Dolcetto, and Counoise. They source their Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc fruit from Oasis Vineyards in Prosser, Washington and their Albarino from a nearby Oregon winery.

Los Rocosos' tasting room is open noon to 5, every day, seven days a week, with no reservations needed at the vineyard located at: 84038 Eastside Rd., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.

Media Contact

Sarah Murdoch, Puncheon PR, 1 5037355943, [email protected], https://sallymurdoch.com/puncheon-pr-1

Roger Lemstrom, Los Rocosos Vineyards, 1 (541) 306-1290, http://losrocosos.com/

SOURCE Los Rocosos