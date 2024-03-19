Los Sabores De Mi México Visits New York City with New Cultural Experience

The replica kitchen and recipes of Frida Kahlo's family in the U.S. for the first time

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This April 2024, Jarritos, a Mexican soft drink brand, proudly presents the first edition of "Los Sabores de mi México" (The Flavors of my Mexico), a cultural experience that will take visitors on an artistic journey. This extraordinary event will take place at Vanderbilt Hall in historic Grand Central Terminal April 4-7, 2024, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

On this unique occasion, we're fusing the magic of the incredible flavors of Mexican cuisine with succulent recipes from the great artist Frida Kahlo, immersing attendants in a world where gastronomy meets art. A replica of the facade of the Kahlo family home will allow all visitors to explore this unique experience.

Highlighting the event, we will celebrate the launch of an exclusive book revealing family recipes. This book promises to be a culinary and cultural treasure, delighting both cooking enthusiasts and fans of the great artist and of the flavors of Mexico.

"This book connects us with the woman, with the family," said Chef Mónica Patiño. "With that everyday life, what was eaten at Frida's house, her handwritten recipes... Frida in Coyoacán was always well connected with the Mexican kitchen that is still alive..."

The exhibition will feature previously unpublished photographs that capture the intimate essence of the Kahlo family. Visitors can immerse in the personal and artistic life of this Mexican icon and explore her world through unique images.

"It's a great honor to share a part of our heritage, of our family's history with the world", said Mara Romeo Kahlo, Frida Kahlo's grandniece. "We believe that the kitchen is the richest part of a home, and we're bringing a book of art and pieces of that time to share Frida in a very simple, everyday and fun way..."

To further elevate the experience, we'll present ten monumental Fridas interpreted by talented contemporary Mexican artists. These works of art pay homage to the great Mexican artist's enduring influence on the art world, highlighting her legacy in a striking and original way.

The "Paint your Frida" workshop offers an opportunity for children to express their creativity and inspiration by painting miniature replicas of the monumental sculptures on display, providing an interactive and educational experience.

"Los Sabores de mi México" not only celebrates Mexico's rich cultural and gastronomic heritage, but on this occasion, also pays tribute, in an unprecedented way, to one of our greatest artists and her unique legacy.

The event seeks to preserve and celebrate Mexican heritage, culture, gastronomy and the arts through events, exhibitions, and more. Los Sabores de mi México will make its U.S. debut in New York City with the launch of its first exhibition this April 2024.

For more information about Los Sabores de mi México and upcoming events, visit: https://saboresdemimexico.com/Eventos. For media inquiries or additional information, [email protected].

