Lost Blue Launches New Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls to Target THC Alternatives Market

Lost Blue developed its Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls as a new product format designed for consumers interested in blue lotus products in a convenient, ready-to-use format. Post this

Industry observers note that changing regulations, workplace policies, and personal preferences have contributed to growing demand for THC-free products. As a result, companies in the nootropics and herbal product space are introducing new plant-based products that provide alternative experiences without the inclusion of THC.

Lost Blue developed its Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls as a new product format designed for consumers interested in blue lotus products in a convenient, ready-to-use format. Blue lotus is a botanical product that has been used historically in teas, extracts, and herbal blends, and is now being introduced in additional product formats as consumer awareness increases.

The Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls are designed for adult consumers interested in herbal products and nootropics who are looking for THC-free alternatives. Pre-roll products provide a standardized and convenient format compared to loose herbal material, making them easier for consumers who prefer ready-to-use products.

The company reports that interest in blue lotus products has increased alongside broader consumer interest in nootropics, herbal products, and plant-based alternatives. As the nootropics market continues to grow, companies are expanding product offerings to include a wider range of botanicals and herbal blends.

More information about Lost Blue and its blue lotus products can be found on the company's website.

Media Contact

Bill Johnson, Lost Blue, 1 (954) 398-0241, [email protected], https://lostblue.com/

SOURCE Lost Blue