Lost Blue Launches New Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls to Target THC Alternatives Market

New blue lotus products enter the nootropics market as consumers explore THC-free alternatives
MIAMI, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lost Blue, a company focused on blue lotus products and herbal nootropics, has announced the launch of its new Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls. The product launch comes as interest grows in THC-free herbal alternatives among consumers seeking new plant-based products and nootropic experiences.
In recent years, the nootropics and herbal products industry has expanded as consumers explore alternatives to traditional cannabis products. Some consumers are seeking products that do not contain THC but still provide a unique herbal experience. This shift has contributed to increased interest in botanical products such as blue lotus, which has historically been used in various herbal traditions and is now appearing in modern herbal product formats.
Industry observers note that changing regulations, workplace policies, and personal preferences have contributed to growing demand for THC-free products. As a result, companies in the nootropics and herbal product space are introducing new plant-based products that provide alternative experiences without the inclusion of THC.
Lost Blue developed its Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls as a new product format designed for consumers interested in blue lotus products in a convenient, ready-to-use format. Blue lotus is a botanical product that has been used historically in teas, extracts, and herbal blends, and is now being introduced in additional product formats as consumer awareness increases.
The Blue Lotus Pre-Rolls are designed for adult consumers interested in herbal products and nootropics who are looking for THC-free alternatives. Pre-roll products provide a standardized and convenient format compared to loose herbal material, making them easier for consumers who prefer ready-to-use products.
The company reports that interest in blue lotus products has increased alongside broader consumer interest in nootropics, herbal products, and plant-based alternatives. As the nootropics market continues to grow, companies are expanding product offerings to include a wider range of botanicals and herbal blends.
More information about Lost Blue and its blue lotus products can be found on the company's website.
Media Contact
Bill Johnson, Lost Blue, 1 (954) 398-0241, [email protected], https://lostblue.com/
SOURCE Lost Blue
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