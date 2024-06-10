Lost in Translation: When Distribution Centers Misinterpret Overages and Shortages, Suppliers Lose Millions

"Purchase order disputes over shipment overages and shortages cost vendors and trucking companies millions each year. The industry must recognize and address these issues to find mutually beneficial solutions for suppliers and retailers." Post this

It is common for retailers to issue multiple types of purchase orders to their vendors weekly. To distinguish them, vendors typically deliver multiple pallets, one for each type of order, and they arrive at the DC on the same date and at the same time. Matarazzo explains, "In the case of a mismatched PO, one pallet from the same vendor might be found to be 100 units over and the other 100 units short due to receiving product against the wrong purchase order. It's not too big of a deal when you are dealing with cans of soup, but when you are dealing with laptop computers, it can be financially devastating to a supplier."

Chain of custody monitoring is one method of proactively addressing the root causes of the problem. By using detailed documentation and taking photographs at every stage of the process, from picking the product, building the order, staging, loading, and unloading, vendors have clear evidence of how the shipment was ultimately received. Freight should be transacted on the dock with a bill of lading that confirms the details and accuracy of each shipment. However, truck drivers are frequently not allowed on the dock to oversee delivery leading to a lack of transparency, which corrupts the proper chain of custody.

Many distribution centers are under pressure to meet time constraints when unloading and counting a shipment. If they reach their time limit, one workaround is to sign off on a bill of lading as receiving "0" or "STC, Said to Contain or Subject to Count," assuring the driver that it will all work out in the receiving process. This is clearly not an ideal situation for anyone.

Matarazzo advises, "With better collaboration and communication between retailers, suppliers, and the trucking industry, these shipping and receiving challenges can easily become opportunities to make the supply chain more transparent and less complex."

