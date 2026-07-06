Lotus Edge Expands Limited Early Move-in Collection with Private Pools and Luxury Contemporary Design in Boca Raton

GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, announced an expanded selection of Early Move-In homes with private pools now available at Lotus Edge, its luxury contemporary community in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, announced an expanded selection of Early Move-In homes with private pools now available at Lotus Edge, its luxury contemporary community in Boca Raton.

Eight of 11 Early Move-In opportunities include private pools, offering a limited selection of fully appointed luxury residences available without the typical construction wait times. These homes span multiple floorplans within Lotus Edge's signature contemporary collection and are priced from approximately $1.95 million to $3.24 million, with availability beginning as early as July 2026 and extending into early 2027.

The Early Move-In homes with pools include a curated selection of Lotus Edge's most sought-after one- and two-story designs: Bermuda, Corsica, Santo Grand, Sumatra Grand, and Santorini. Each residence offers expansive open-concept layouts, flexible living spaces, and upgraded interior features designed for modern Florida living.

"Buyers today are prioritizing both speed and sophistication, and our Early Move-In homes at Lotus Edge deliver both," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "With private pools already included in many of these residences, homeowners can step directly into a fully realized luxury lifestyle in one of Boca Raton's most contemporary and amenity-rich communities."

Lotus Edge recently opened its 39,000 total square-foot Clubhouse, which serves as the centerpiece of the community's resort-style lifestyle. Designed as a fully immersive social and wellness destination, the Clubhouse features multiple resort-style pools, a cold plunge pool, lap pool, poolside dining at Ambrosia restaurant and bar, the Lotus Lounge, and expansive indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Residents also enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, group fitness studio, sauna, massage rooms, teen club room, indoor kids zone, and a splash park, along with dedicated spaces for social connection and year-round programming led by a full-time Lifestyle Director.

Lotus Edge continues to distinguish itself as a 100% contemporary luxury community, featuring modern architectural elevations, open-concept floorplans, and flexible living spaces including lofts, dens, media rooms, and club rooms. Homes are enhanced with upgraded standard finishes such as quartz countertops, gourmet kitchens, elegant flooring, and premium appliance packages featured in select collections.

Conveniently located near Glades Road and Florida's Turnpike, Lotus Edge offers residents immediate access to Boca Raton's premier shopping, dining, entertainment, highly rated schools, and nearby beaches and parks.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to tour the available Early Move-In homes, explore designer-decorated models, and experience the newly opened Clubhouse firsthand. For more information or to schedule a tour, call (561) 585-8800 or visit https://www.glhomes.com/lotus-edge/.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 (561) 585-8800, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes