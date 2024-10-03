Lotus Wins for Groundbreaking Wearable Innovation Empowering Individuals with Disabilities at Vista Center's Accessibility-Focused Startup Pitch Competition

"Being recognized by the accessibility community reinforces our commitment to innovative technology," said Dhaval Patel, CEO of Lotus. "The Lotus Ring has a profound impact on daily life, and we're excited to continue pushing accessibility forward and make this product widely available." Post this

According to the CDC, one in four adults in the U.S. lives with a disability, driving a growing demand for innovative accessibility solutions. Vista Center's event highlighted this urgent need in a market that often operates in isolation, showcasing cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance independence and improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. This event is part of Vista Center's ongoing commitment to raising awareness and advancing assistive technologies that promote inclusion.

"We were truly inspired by the diverse range of cutting-edge solutions presented at our inaugural innovation event," said Karae Lisle, CEO of Vista Center. "Discovering companies pushing the boundaries of accessibility technology gives us hope for a future where independence is accessible to all."

About LOTUS (Event Winner):

Founded in 2021 by a team of experts from top tech companies such as Apple, Google, and Nest, Lotus is revolutionizing assistive technology with its groundbreaking Lotus Ring. This wearable device empowers individuals with limited mobility to control their home environment through simple point-and-click gestures, providing new levels of independence and ease. Its versatility also extends to individuals with vision impairments, offering an intuitive alternative to traditional home automation systems.

This groundbreaking technology earned Lotus a speaking engagement at Sight Tech Global 2024 and a pro bono HBS/MIT Advisor Mentoring Session sponsored by Harvard Business School Alumni Angels.

Developed using a combination of universal design and inclusive design, the Lotus Ring requires no rewiring or complex setup—users can snap the Lotus Switch Cover onto an existing wall switch and start using it immediately. This feature makes home automation affordable and accessible, eliminating the hassle of traditional smart home systems.

The inspiration for Lotus came from founder and CEO Dhaval Patel, who developed the idea after struggling with mobility. Following a night when he couldn't easily turn off the lights while using crutches, Patel was driven to create technology that could benefit others facing similar challenges. "If I, as an Apple engineer, didn't have accessible smart home tech, who else is struggling?" Patel asked himself. His experience laid the foundation for Lotus' mission: to build technology that everybody can use by optimizing for disability first.

"Being recognized by the accessibility community reinforces our commitment to innovative technology," said Dhaval Patel, CEO of Lotus. "The Lotus Ring has a profound impact on daily life, and we're excited to continue pushing accessibility forward and make this product widely available."

Vista Center's Startup Pitch event is part of a broader initiative to promote innovation in accessibility technology.

"Our goal is to support companies creating technologies that improve independence for the visually impaired community. The recognition of Lotus is well-deserved, and we are excited to have them take the stage at our Sight Tech Global (STG) conference in December."

Sight Tech Global, now in its fourth year, is a premier global virtual conference that brings together technology pioneers who are creating new approaches to barrier-free navigation, human interaction, and equitable access to information. Free for anyone to attend, STG advances technologies supporting accessibility.

About Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired

For over 75 years, Vista Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has empowered individuals with vision loss to embrace life to the fullest through evaluation, counseling, education, and training. With low-vision clinics in Palo Alto and San Jose, California, Vista Center provides essential support through various comprehensive rehabilitation programs and services. By fostering collaboration with technology companies. Vista Center continues to champion innovations that enhance the independence and quality of life for people with vision loss.

About Lotus

Founded in 2021 and based in Silicon Valley, Lotus creates accessible home automation solutions that eliminate the need for rewiring or apps. Partners include the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the State of New York, and the National Council on Independent Living (NCIL). With over 1 billion people globally living with disabilities, Lotus's innovative product, the Lotus Ring, has the potential to transform the lives of millions by providing greater independence and ease of use.

