LotusPetal AI acquires BidData LLC to expand its AI-powered proposal intelligence ecosystem

"This acquisition cements LotusPetal AI as the most comprehensive AI-powered RFP and procurement intelligence ecosystem in the market." — Rohit Anabheri, Founder & CEO, LotusPetal AI

BidData brings deep expertise in government contract opportunity detection, historical bid analysis, and regulatory compliance. The combined platform will deliver:

Expanded market coverage: Comprehensive solutions for both commercial RFPs and government procurement opportunities across federal, state, and local agencies.

Historical bid intelligence: Access to past winning proposals from target agencies, enabling clients to analyze what works before submitting their own bids.

Accelerated growth: Immediate access to BidData's existing customer base and channel relationships in the government contracting sector.

Rohit Anabheri, founder and CEO of LotusPetal AI said:

"With BidData joining our team, we're combining best-in-class AI infrastructure with world-class domain knowledge in government procurement.This gives us a unique advantage as we move to become the go-to platform for procurement intelligence across both commercial and public sectors."

Michael Noffsinger, founder and CEO of BidData LLC and published author, added:

"We founded BidData with the goal of making sense of complex government contracting data for our clients. LotusPetal's technology and scale give us the ideal platform to amplify that mission. This is an exciting next chapter for our clients, and for the markets we serve."

While the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed publicly, BidData will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of LotusPetal AI, with full integration of its portfolio into the LotusPetal ecosystem. BidData's leadership team will be retained to maintain continuity and preserve domain expertise.

About LotusPetal AI

LotusPetal AI is the end-to-end RFP automation platform designed for small and mid-sized businesses that want to win more deals without draining weeks on every proposal. Powered by its Containerized Proposal Intelligence Core, the platform streamlines the entire RFP lifecycle—from surfacing the right opportunities and scoring them for fit, to generating tailored long-form responses, performing compliance checks, and refining content through conversational AI prompts. With built-in machine learning, interactive guidance, and domain-specific intelligence, LotusPetal AI empowers lean teams to move from "Where do we start?" to "We're submitting" in a fraction of the time, ultimately helping businesses scale smarter, submit more winning proposals, and protect data with enterprise-grade security.

To learn more, visit lotuspetal.ai

About BidData LLC

BidData was founded in 2025 by a team of government procurement experts who saw firsthand how difficult it was for small and medium-sized businesses to navigate the complex world of government contracting.

BidData combines expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to create a platform that makes winning government contracts accessible to everyone.

Today, BidData helps hundreds of businesses across the U.S. secure lucrative government contracts, bringing innovative solutions to public sector challenges while helping our clients grow their businesses.

