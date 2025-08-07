LotusPetal AI Launches End-to-End Automation Platform to Help Businesses Submit More Winning Proposals

"In our pilots, we observed a 42% reduction in hours spent per RFP on average and a 21% increase in win rate compared to the previous 12-month baseline," said Rohit Anabheri, Founder and CEO Post this

Capture opportunities: AI-powered RFP discovery that identifies the best-fit opportunities based on our customer's unique strengths.

Knowledge hub: A centralized repository where teams can upload company documents (proposals, invoices, contracts, etc.) and query them conversationally using AI to instantly surface relevant information into new proposals.

Long-form proposal generation: End-to-end proposal generation with tailored structure, tone, and solution strategy. Complete with a conversational intelligence layer for real-time conversational updates of proposals.

Compliance checks: Automated compliance checks that reduce risk and save time.

Containerized proposal intelligence core: LotusPetal AI adheres to the core principles of responsible AI. Unlike other platforms, our customer's data is protected in a proprietary containerized instance on the platform.

LotusPetal AI is already being piloted by early users in SaaS, consulting, and professional services, with average reporting time savings of 42% and a major lift in proposal quality.

"In our pilots, we observed a 42% reduction in hours spent per RFP on average and a 21% increase in win rate compared to the previous 12-month baseline," said Rohit Anabheri, Founder and CEO.

LotusPetal AI was built by a seasoned team with deep experience in AI, infrastructure, proposal writing and enterprise operations.

To learn more visit https://lotuspetal.ai

Media and press inquiries, point of contact is Melaine Privitera ( [email protected] ).

