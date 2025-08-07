LotusPetal AI Launches End-to-End Automation Platform to Help Businesses Submit More Winning Proposals

End-to-end RFP automation platform delivers opportunity identification, smart long-form proposal generation, compliance checks, and conversational knowledge hub.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LotusPetal AI, a fully automated and AI-driven proposal creation platform, has officially launched ahead of AI4 to help small and mid-sized businesses respond to complex RFPs with speed, precision, and confidence.
From finding the right opportunities to crafting high-quality proposals and managing compliance, LotusPetal AI delivers the following high-impact capabilities:
- Capture opportunities: AI-powered RFP discovery that identifies the best-fit opportunities based on our customer's unique strengths.
- Knowledge hub: A centralized repository where teams can upload company documents (proposals, invoices, contracts, etc.) and query them conversationally using AI to instantly surface relevant information into new proposals.
- Long-form proposal generation: End-to-end proposal generation with tailored structure, tone, and solution strategy. Complete with a conversational intelligence layer for real-time conversational updates of proposals.
- Compliance checks: Automated compliance checks that reduce risk and save time.
- Containerized proposal intelligence core: LotusPetal AI adheres to the core principles of responsible AI. Unlike other platforms, our customer's data is protected in a proprietary containerized instance on the platform.
LotusPetal AI is already being piloted by early users in SaaS, consulting, and professional services, with average reporting time savings of 42% and a major lift in proposal quality.
"In our pilots, we observed a 42% reduction in hours spent per RFP on average and a 21% increase in win rate compared to the previous 12-month baseline," said Rohit Anabheri, Founder and CEO.
LotusPetal AI was built by a seasoned team with deep experience in AI, infrastructure, proposal writing and enterprise operations.
