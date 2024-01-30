Lou Fusz Automotive Launches 2nd Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

"Mighty Auto Parts has simplified our procurement of chemicals, supplies, and maintenance parts by consolidating our many vendors to one. It's truly a one-stop shop," Rosenthal emphasizes. Post this

Mighty Auto Parts not only provides a comprehensive inventory of OE-quality automotive products but also offers dealerships the opportunity to regain control over their profit margins. When dealerships become their own suppliers, there is a reduction in costs, eliminating unnecessary markups, and enjoy a more direct and transparent supply chain.

In addition to the financial benefits, Mighty Auto Parts enhances the reconditioning process for dealerships. With timely access to essential supplies and a diverse range of high-quality products, dealerships can expedite the vehicle reconditioning process, reducing downtime, and ensuring a more seamless customer experience.

As more dealerships follow in the footsteps of Lou Fusz Automotive Network, the automotive industry is witnessing a shift towards greater autonomy, efficiency, and profitability. The Mighty Auto Parts franchise proves to be a strategic investment for dealerships aiming to elevate their operations in an ever-evolving market.

About Mighty Distributing System

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality under-hood and under-car parts, chemical products, lubricants, shop supplies, and PPE products. Over the past 30 years, the Mighty System has seen significant growth by aligning with tire groups, quick lube chains, and car dealerships groups seeking a vertical integration strategy. Mighty was founded in 1963.

Media Contact

