Lou Malnati's Partners with Portillo's to Launch Chicago Dog Deep Dish Pizza

"Lou Malnati's Pizzeria's Chicago Dog Deep Dish represents more than just a menu item; it's a celebration of Chicago's unmatched food culture." Post this

"When our marketing team first suggested putting a Chicago dog on a deep-dish pizza, we never imagined it would actually taste this good," said Marc Malnati, owner at Lou Malnati's. "Partnering with Portillo's, the gold standard for Chicago dogs, makes this collaboration even more special. This pizza is pure Chicago in every bite."

The Chicago Dog Deep Dish represents more than just a menu item; it's a celebration of Chicago's unmatched food culture. Lou Malnati's is introducing this specialty pizza exclusively at their full-service restaurants in the Chicagoland area, Milwaukee, and Arizona. Available only in the small deep-dish size, it can be ordered for dine-in, carryout, or delivery. The item is not offered at their carryout-only locations.

"This pizza is an unexpectedly delicious celebration of Chicago," said Vallory McCormack, Portillo's Director of Marketing. "We're thrilled to see our iconic Chicago-style hot dog come to life in Lou Malnati's famous deep dish pizza. It's the kind of bold, fun partnership that could only come from two brands that understand what makes Chicago food special."

The limited-time pizza launches as part of both brands' commitment to celebrating Chicago's iconic food scene while offering something completely new for adventurous food lovers and Chicago loyalists alike.

The Chicago Dog Deep Dish pizza is available now while supplies last at participating Lou Malnati's full-service restaurant locations. For more information and to find the nearest location, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/chicago-dog-deep-dish.

Look for Lou Malnati's pop-up hot dog stand on the street outside their Gold Coast location on Wednesday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where free samples of the Chicago Dog Deep Dish pizza will be served to curious pizza and hot dog lovers alike.

About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities; they serve one deep dish at a time. There are 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

Media Contact

Brittany Belsterling, OH Partners, 1 623-693-2772, [email protected]

Katie Maldonado, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, 1 847-313-4924, [email protected]

SOURCE Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria