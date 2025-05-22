Lou Melone, CFP®, CEPA® Achieves Milestone with 14th Consecutive Five Star Wealth Manager Award in 2025

Lou Melone, CFP®, CEPA®, "To be recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager for the 14th consecutive year is a tremendous honor. This consistent recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of the entire team at Melone Private Wealth to prioritize our clients' best interests." Post this

The Five Star Wealth Manager award is granted to wealth managers who demonstrate exceptional service and client satisfaction. To earn the prestigious Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must meet ten rigorous eligibility and evaluation criteria designed to identify professionals who deliver exceptional service to their clients.

Lou Melone, CFP®, CEPA®, expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his dedication, stating, "To be recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager for the 14th consecutive year is a tremendous honor. This consistent recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of the entire team at Melone Private Wealth to prioritize our clients' best interests and deliver the highest standards of financial planning. We are deeply proud of the trust our clients place in us."

Award recipients cannot pay to be considered or included on the final list, underscoring the award's integrity and impartiality. The research methodology involves input from firm leaders, peers, and market research professionals. Nominees come from one of three sources: peer nomination, firm nomination, or pre-qualification based on industry standing—not self-nomination.

Melone Private Wealth has long been recognized for its unique approach to helping clients answer two essential questions: Do you know exactly how much money it's going to take for you to retire? Do you know how much money it's going to take to remain comfortably retired?

These questions form the foundation of the firm's mission: to provide financial clarity and peace of mind for successful families who want to protect, preserve, and grow their wealth. Melone Private Wealth also provides second opinions on existing financial plans, ensuring clients have the most effective strategies in place.

With more than two decades of experience, Lou Melone holds both the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designations. His holistic approach blends personalized retirement planning with investment strategies designed to support both short-term goals and long-term legacy objectives.

About Melone Private Wealth:

At Melone Private Wealth, clients find trusted financial planners dedicated to providing peace of mind while safeguarding and growing their wealth. The firm is led by Managing Partner, Lou Melone, CFP®, CEPA®, a 14-time recipient of the Five Star Wealth Manager award. The firm specializes in offering comprehensive financial planning strategies tailored for higher net-worth families, focusing on wealth protection, grow wealth across generations, and long-term growth, including retirement planning.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/

About Five Star Professional

Founded in 2003, Five Star Professional conducts market research to identify professionals who deliver outstanding service. The Five Star Wealth Manager award program operates in more than 45 markets across the U.S. and is a trusted resource for consumers seeking experienced, client-focused financial professionals.

🌐 https://fivestarprofessional.com

The Five Star award is not indicative of the wealth manager's future performance and does not guarantee investment outcomes.

Media Contact

Vito Curcuru, Melone Private Wealth, 586-215-4270, [email protected], https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/

SOURCE Melone Private Wealth