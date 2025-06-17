Loudoun County Selects VOLT AI to Enhance School Safety with District-Wide Deployment

The Loudoun County contract supports VOLT AI's rapidly growing K-12 portfolio and strengthens its reputation as a trusted security tech partner for large, complex public institutions. Post this

"Every month we see another forward-thinking district move from pilot to full adoption," said Dmitry Sokolowski, Co-founder of VOLT AI. "Loudoun's decision reinforces a pattern we're seeing coast-to-coast: large public institutions want AI that is both accurate and easy to operationalize. We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Virginia and add LCPS to the growing community of districts quietly protecting their campuses with VOLT."

LCPS is Virginia's third largest school district, serving more than 82,000 students and employing more than 13,000 staff across 100+ campuses. After a competitive piloting period, the district selected VOLT AI's platform, to enhance situational awareness and maintain safer learning environments.

The Loudoun County contract supports VOLT AI's rapidly growing K-12 portfolio and strengthens its reputation as a trusted security tech partner for large, complex public institutions. Its system is already deployed in ten states and the company is working closely with state leaders, including Governor Wes Moore's office, to advance school safety innovation in Maryland.

This milestone comes as VOLT AI prepares for its upcoming Series B fundraising round and is expected to accelerate broader adoption of AI for public sector safety and compliance nationwide.

VOLT AI delivers real-time video intelligence that unifies camera systems for security teams. Using AI-driven analytics and 3D mapping, VOLT AI provides immediate access to validated critical information, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and real-time threat detection. Trusted by schools and universities, VOLT AI improves incident response efficiency while reducing costs.

