Loudoun County Selects VOLT AI to Enhance School Safety with District-Wide Deployment

Multi-year contract expands VOLT AI's K-12 footprint, protecting 82,000 students across Virginia
BETHESDA, Md., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VOLT AI, the leader in real-time, AI-powered video intelligence for public safety, today announced it has been awarded a district-wide contract with Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) to deploy its real-time AI surveillance platform across school facilities. The multi-year agreement furthers VOLT AI's leadership in the education market and marks a major milestone in its DMV (DC-Maryland-Virginia) regional expansion.
The district-wide rollout will span all school levels elementary, middle, and high schools, and will fully integrate VOLT AI's proprietary features, including weapons detection, behavioral analysis, and intelligent alerting. These advanced capabilities are built to minimize false alarms and empower school staff to make faster, better informed decisions in critical moments.
"Every month we see another forward-thinking district move from pilot to full adoption," said Dmitry Sokolowski, Co-founder of VOLT AI. "Loudoun's decision reinforces a pattern we're seeing coast-to-coast: large public institutions want AI that is both accurate and easy to operationalize. We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Virginia and add LCPS to the growing community of districts quietly protecting their campuses with VOLT."
LCPS is Virginia's third largest school district, serving more than 82,000 students and employing more than 13,000 staff across 100+ campuses. After a competitive piloting period, the district selected VOLT AI's platform, to enhance situational awareness and maintain safer learning environments.
The Loudoun County contract supports VOLT AI's rapidly growing K-12 portfolio and strengthens its reputation as a trusted security tech partner for large, complex public institutions. Its system is already deployed in ten states and the company is working closely with state leaders, including Governor Wes Moore's office, to advance school safety innovation in Maryland.
This milestone comes as VOLT AI prepares for its upcoming Series B fundraising round and is expected to accelerate broader adoption of AI for public sector safety and compliance nationwide.
VOLT AI delivers real-time video intelligence that unifies camera systems for security teams. Using AI-driven analytics and 3D mapping, VOLT AI provides immediate access to validated critical information, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and real-time threat detection. Trusted by schools and universities, VOLT AI improves incident response efficiency while reducing costs.
