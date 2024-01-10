Loudoun Dental Smiles Announces New Name, Location and Updated Website

Loudoun Dental Smiles has rebranded the practice as Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg. Dr. Christy Cowell believes the new name better represents her vision for providing outstanding dentistry and customer service to both new and existing patients. Their new website is https://www.harmonydentalleesburg.com. Known for their excellent customer service and honest, transparent communication, the dental practice will move to a newly constructed stand-alone location in Leesburg in May 2024.
LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loudoun Dental Smiles has rebranded the practice as Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg. Dr. Christy Cowell believes the new name better represents her vision for providing outstanding dentistry and customer service to both new and existing patients. The new website is https://www.harmonydentalleesburg.com. Known for their excellent customer service and honest, transparent communication, the dental practice will move to a newly constructed stand-alone location in Leesburg in May 2024.
Their beautiful, cheery new office location will feature the following:
- An additional 5 treatment rooms dedicated to patient comfort for a total of 11 (currently they have 6)
- A welcoming modern design incorporating cutting-edge technology
- Added privacy between rooms and check-out areas
- An innovative smile studio complete with a photo studio and lounge for planning and discussing Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, and complex or comprehensive restorative dentistry
- Great location with ample parking only 5 minutes away from their current office
Since 2009, area residents and their families have trusted the compassionate and friendly professionals at Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg with the quality dental care they need, deserve, and desire. They are excited to celebrate 15 years of serving dental patients in Leesburg in February 2024 and look forward to serving new and existing patients for years to come.
While their name and location may be changing, Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg is committed to providing the same honest communication, excellent level of customer service, and connection with their patients from start to finish.
What sets Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg apart is its ability to connect with patients and build long-lasting relationships. They are a state-of-the-art, privately owned general and cosmetic dentistry practice with the goal of ensuring their patients have an exceptional experience at every visit. Their dental providers and staff genuinely care about their patients, getting to know each one, and working with them individually to help meet their dental health goals.
Their services include:
- Dental Cleaning
- Dental Sealants
- Fluoride Treatment
- Composite Fillings
- Dental Crowns
- Dental Bridges
- Dental Implants
- Dentures
- Extractions
- Digital Smile Design
- Teeth Whitening
- Clear Aligners
- Invisalign
- Veneers
- Cosmetic Bonding
- Sedation Dentistry
- Emergency Dental Services
- Full Mouth Reconstruction
- Implant-supported Dentures
- Occlusal Analysis
- Periodontal Therapy
- Bite Adjustment and Equilibration
- Planing and Root Scaling
Practice owner and provider Dr. Christy Cowell has owned the practice for six years, and lives and works in Leesburg. She prides herself on staying current with the latest dental treatments and technologies. She also invests hundreds of hours every year at the Spear Education Campus, with CEREC Doctors, Invisalign, and local study clubs to ensure her office is equipped and knowledgeable to provide the best quality care.
Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg offers the following digital dentistry technologies in the office:
- Same-day crowns (CEREC)
- iTero Wellness Scans
- Invisalign
- 3D Scanner
- Soft Tissue Laser Treatment
- Crown Lengthening
- Digital X Rays
"At Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg, we strive to be the practice patients actually want to visit to protect and restore their smile and dental health. Our new name cements our place in and commitment to the Leesburg and surrounding community. We cannot wait to welcome our existing and new patients to our new office location in May," shares Dr. Christy Cowell.
At Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg, patients will be warmly welcomed by their experienced female providers. Joining Dr. Cowell in providing cheerful and compassionate dental care are dentists:
- Dr. Wajiha Amer
- Dr. Bijal Shah Doshi
- Dr. Karrie Howard
In addition to Leesburg patients, they are also proud to welcome dental patients of all ages in and around:
- Loudoun County and the Washington Metro Area
- Ashburn
- Sterling
- Reston
- Herndon
- Purcellville
- Frederick, MD
- Charlestown, WV
- Martinsburg, WV
- Harpers Ferry, WV
Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg accepts most insurance plans. Their knowledgeable and caring insurance specialists can file your in or out-of-network claim and accept assignments. They are committed to working with patients and their insurance companies to make quality dentistry affordable. Rest assured, you aren't just another number at their dental practice.
About Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg
Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg is a general dentistry family practice located at 540 Fort Evans Rd NE, Suite 100, Leesburg, VA 20176, near the Leesburg Premium Outlets. They are available by phone at 703-779-7779 or online at https://www.harmonydentalleesburg.com.
Beginning in May 2024, their new address will be:
19461 Golf Vista Plaza, Leesburg, VA 20176
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/
SOURCE Harmony Dental Center
