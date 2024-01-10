Loudoun Dental Smiles Announces New Name, Location and Updated Website

At Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg, we strive to be the practice patients actually want to visit to protect and restore their smile and dental health. Our new name cements our place in and commitment to the Leesburg and surrounding community. Post this

An additional 5 treatment rooms dedicated to patient comfort for a total of 11 (currently they have 6)

A welcoming modern design incorporating cutting-edge technology

Added privacy between rooms and check-out areas

An innovative smile studio complete with a photo studio and lounge for planning and discussing Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, and complex or comprehensive restorative dentistry

Great location with ample parking only 5 minutes away from their current office

Since 2009, area residents and their families have trusted the compassionate and friendly professionals at Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg with the quality dental care they need, deserve, and desire. They are excited to celebrate 15 years of serving dental patients in Leesburg in February 2024 and look forward to serving new and existing patients for years to come.

While their name and location may be changing, Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg is committed to providing the same honest communication, excellent level of customer service, and connection with their patients from start to finish.

What sets Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg apart is its ability to connect with patients and build long-lasting relationships. They are a state-of-the-art, privately owned general and cosmetic dentistry practice with the goal of ensuring their patients have an exceptional experience at every visit. Their dental providers and staff genuinely care about their patients, getting to know each one, and working with them individually to help meet their dental health goals.

Their services include:

Dental Cleaning

Dental Sealants

Fluoride Treatment

Composite Fillings

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Dental Implants

Dentures

Extractions

Digital Smile Design

Teeth Whitening

Clear Aligners

Invisalign

Veneers

Cosmetic Bonding

Sedation Dentistry

Emergency Dental Services

Full Mouth Reconstruction

Implant-supported Dentures

Occlusal Analysis

Periodontal Therapy

Bite Adjustment and Equilibration

Planing and Root Scaling

Practice owner and provider Dr. Christy Cowell has owned the practice for six years, and lives and works in Leesburg. She prides herself on staying current with the latest dental treatments and technologies. She also invests hundreds of hours every year at the Spear Education Campus, with CEREC Doctors, Invisalign, and local study clubs to ensure her office is equipped and knowledgeable to provide the best quality care.

Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg offers the following digital dentistry technologies in the office:

Same-day crowns (CEREC)

iTero Wellness Scans

Invisalign

3D Scanner

Soft Tissue Laser Treatment

Crown Lengthening

Digital X Rays

At Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg, patients will be warmly welcomed by their experienced female providers. Joining Dr. Cowell in providing cheerful and compassionate dental care are dentists:

Dr. Wajiha Amer

Dr. Bijal Shah Doshi

Dr. Karrie Howard

In addition to Leesburg patients, they are also proud to welcome dental patients of all ages in and around:

Loudoun County and the Washington Metro Area

and the Metro Area Ashburn

Sterling

Reston

Herndon

Purcellville

Frederick, MD

Charlestown , WV

, WV Martinsburg, WV

Harpers Ferry, WV

Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg accepts most insurance plans. Their knowledgeable and caring insurance specialists can file your in or out-of-network claim and accept assignments. They are committed to working with patients and their insurance companies to make quality dentistry affordable. Rest assured, you aren't just another number at their dental practice.

About Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg

Harmony Dental Center of Leesburg is a general dentistry family practice located at 540 Fort Evans Rd NE, Suite 100, Leesburg, VA 20176, near the Leesburg Premium Outlets. They are available by phone at 703-779-7779 or online at https://www.harmonydentalleesburg.com.

Beginning in May 2024, their new address will be:

19461 Golf Vista Plaza, Leesburg, VA 20176

