Louisiana Author Peggy Sweeney-McDonald Releases Life in the A-Zone--A Heartfelt Memoir About Alzheimer's Caregiving, Family Resilience, and Finding "Pink Cloud Moments"

Life in the A-Zone grew from her popular podcast of the same name, which has resonated with caregivers around the world for its authenticity and comfort. In the memoir, Sweeney-McDonald expands on those stories, revealing a rich tapestry of family moments, Louisiana culture, food memories, and the spiritual "Pink Cloud Moments" that helped her stay grounded during one of the most challenging seasons of her life.

Early Praise for Life in the A-Zone

"An authentic and vulnerable journey about caring for a parent with Alzheimer's."

— Jean Trebek, Co-Founder/Co-Host, InsideWink Podcast and Blog

"Peggy has offered her readers a poignant and moving story of how a Louisiana family deals with the challenge of Alzheimer's. She expressively shares her vast knowledge of food and recipes from the Bayou State—an emotional saga of living a challenging life."

— Jim Brown, Publisher, The Lisburn Press

"Life in the A-Zone is an essential read for anyone navigating a similar path, or for those who wish to understand the human heart in its most vulnerable state. It is a story told with immense heart and an unforgettable voice."

— Jennifer Fink, Host of Fading Memories Podcast

Life in the A-Zone memoir is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

About the Author

Peggy Sweeney-McDonald is a Baton Rouge–based author, actress, speaker, and creator of the Life in the A-Zone podcast and memoir. She began writing the stories that would become Life in the A-Zone after taking a three-hour essay-writing class at the Louisiana Book Festival. When COVID-19 hit, she decided to podcast those stories—recording episodes from a walk-in closet as she reflected on her personal journey with her mother's Alzheimer's eight months after her passing. She is also the creator of the Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde… Life Stories About Food live show and the author of the accompanying coffee-table book published by Pelican Publishing. A Louisiana native and Louisiana State University graduate, she is the creator/author of the Pink Cloud Moments journals. Her work has been featured across media outlets, caregiver organizations, podcasts, and programs supporting Alzheimer's families and individuals navigating major life transitions. A lifelong storyteller, she is a member of SAG-AFTRA, and has performed in theatre, film, and television. She draws creative inspiration from her travels across the United States and abroad. She lives in Baton Rouge with her husband and her 90-year-old father.

Media Contact

Peggy Sweeney-McDonald

Phone: (310) 709-2851

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://peggysweeneymcdonald.com

