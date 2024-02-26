Louisiana Child Support Enforcement Partners with GreenCourt

"GovLink was born for this. Over the coming months, the hard-working child support professionals in every Louisiana parish will be free of time-wasting tasks," said Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer. Post this

GovLink automates the workflow, moving legal documents from the caseworker's desk to the court's docket swiftly and reliably. Throughout the process of preparing a legal pleading for filing with the court, the document might need to pass through several sets of hands. Whether those coworkers are in the same room or hundreds of miles apart, GovLink tracks the documents every step, keeping everyone connected and informed.

CSE's case management system, Louisiana Automated Support Enforcement System (LASES), holds all the critical information that drives the program's work. Going forward, LASES will feed information to GovLink. GovLink will use this information to expedite the creation and routing of legal documents.

"GovLink was born for this. Over the coming months, the hard-working child support professionals in every Louisiana parish will be free of time-wasting tasks," said Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer. "As Louisiana's courts become ready, we will take things to the next level. GovLink will connect directly to each local court's electronic filing system, which means saving even more time for caseworkers and attorneys. We appreciate the Parish Court Clerks dedication to child support's mission."

About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink

GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the general public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. For details, visit us at www.greencourt.com, or via Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn, or call 770-834-FILE.

About The Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services

The mission of The Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services is to keep children safe, help individuals and families become self-sufficient, and provide safe refuge during disasters.

Child Support Enforcement is a program that works with parents to provide emotional, financial, and medical support for their child or children. DCFS offers parent locator and paternity establishment services, as well as assistance to establish and enforce child support orders and collection and distribution of child support payments.

To learn more, please visit www.dcfs.louisiana.gov.

Media Contact

Jay Bland, Esq., GreenCourt, 1 7708238708, [email protected], https://greencourt.com/

