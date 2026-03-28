Louisiana DWI Law Resource Center Expanded by Barkemeyer Law Firm

Providing accurate information about Louisiana DWI law helps drivers understand how these cases are handled and what procedures are involved. Post this

The firm's educational resources explain how Louisiana DWI law operates in practice, including the interaction between criminal court proceedings and administrative license suspension procedures handled by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Louisiana DWI Law: Criminal and Administrative Proceedings

Under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:98, it is unlawful to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, controlled dangerous substances, or any other impairing substance.

A DWI arrest in Louisiana typically initiates two separate legal processes:

Criminal prosecution in parish or district court

Administrative license suspension proceedings through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

These administrative proceedings arise under Louisiana's implied consent law, which governs chemical testing and license suspension procedures following a DWI arrest. Drivers arrested for DWI are generally provided the opportunity to request an administrative hearing within a limited timeframe to challenge the proposed suspension of their driving privileges. According to Barkemeyer Law Firm, many drivers are unaware that this administrative process operates independently from the criminal case.

Evidence Issues in Louisiana DWI Cases

Louisiana DWI cases often involve complex evidentiary issues related to roadside investigations and chemical testing.

Common areas of litigation in DWI cases include:

Field sobriety testing procedures during roadside investigations

Breath alcohol testing using evidentiary breath instruments

Blood testing procedures in alcohol- or drug-related cases

Observational evidence of impairment

Compliance with Louisiana's implied consent procedures

These issues frequently arise in cases prosecuted under La. R.S. 14:98, as well as in related offenses such as vehicular negligent injuring (La. R.S. 14:39.1) and vehicular homicide (La. R.S. 14:32.1). Attorney Carl Barkemeyer has spent decades analyzing these issues in courts throughout Louisiana.

Education and Commentary on Louisiana DWI Law

Barkemeyer Law Firm publishes educational materials explaining Louisiana DWI law and the procedures that follow a DWI arrest. These resources are designed to help individuals understand the legal process and the issues that can arise during impaired driving prosecutions.

Topics addressed in the firm's legal commentary include:

Louisiana administrative license suspension procedures

The differences between first-offense, second-offense, and felony DWI charges

Ignition interlock device requirements following certain convictions

SR-22 insurance requirements for license reinstatement

The procedural deadlines involved in administrative hearings

Attorney Barkemeyer is also the author of the book "DWI: Practical Information for the Accused and Attorneys in Louisiana," which explains the structure of Louisiana DWI law and the legal issues commonly raised in impaired driving cases.

Statewide Representation in Louisiana DWI Cases

Barkemeyer Law Firm represents clients charged with DWI offenses throughout Louisiana. Because Louisiana's impaired driving laws involve both criminal prosecution and administrative license procedures, cases often require representation in multiple forums. The firm maintains offices in several Louisiana cities to assist drivers facing DWI charges in parish courts and district courts throughout the state. According to the firm, the goal of its educational resources is to help individuals better understand the legal framework governing Louisiana DWI cases. "Many people charged with DWI have never been through the criminal justice system before," said attorney Carl Barkemeyer. "Providing accurate information about Louisiana DWI law helps drivers understand how these cases are handled and what procedures are involved."

Continuing Legal Education on Louisiana DWI Law

As Louisiana impaired driving laws evolve through legislative changes and court decisions, Barkemeyer Law Firm plans to continue publishing educational resources addressing developments in Louisiana DWI law, chemical testing procedures, and administrative license suspension rules.

The firm's legal publications are designed to explain Louisiana's impaired driving statutes and the court procedures that follow a DWI arrest.

About Barkemeyer Law Firm

Barkemeyer Law Firm is a Louisiana criminal defense law firm focused on Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) defense and serious traffic offenses. The firm represents drivers charged under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:98 and related impaired driving statutes in courts throughout Louisiana. Attorney Carl Barkemeyer has represented individuals in Louisiana DWI cases for decades and publishes legal commentary explaining Louisiana DWI procedures and administrative license issues.

More information about Louisiana DWI law and the firm's educational resources can be found at:

https://attorneycarl.com

Media Contact

Carl Barkemeyer, Barkemeyer Law Firm - DWI Lawyers, 1 225-964-6720, [email protected], https://attorneycarl.com

SOURCE Barkemeyer Law Firm - DWI Lawyers