Louisiana Nonprofit Fill the Needs Takes Global Stage as Founder Amy Sins Presents Community Disaster Response Model at United Nations Conference in Geneva

"Every disaster is different, but one thing is always true: the people closest to the crisis know what's needed most." — Amy Sins

Filling the Gaps When It Matters Most

Sins created the SPARK framework—Stop & Evaluate, Prioritize, Assess Assets, Realistic Roadmap, Krewe—to structure chaotic early disaster moments. Today, Fill the Needs uses this model to guide its response efforts and shares it with partner organizations as a replicable framework for grassroots coordination.

From hurricane response in New Orleans to wildfire relief in Maui, flood response in Ukraine, and hurricane aid in Florida, Fill the Needs has coordinated logistics, volunteers, and supplies to meet urgent needs in rapidly changing conditions.

The UN speaking invitation underscores the value of Fill the Needs' community-centered approach, which identifies and supports local leaders and connectors, leveraging their knowledge and networks rather than deploying large external teams.

Built-in Louisiana, Impacting the World

Based in Metairie, Louisiana, Fill the Needs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to rapid deployment, long-term recovery, and training for future resilience. The organization's work spans disaster logistics, mental health support, satellite mapping, capacity-building workshops, and support for international partners.

"We've built a model that scales because it starts with relationships," Sins said. "It's not about being the biggest. It's about being fast, smart, and deeply connected to the people who know their communities best."

Since formalizing as a nonprofit in 2022, Fill the Needs has launched missions across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific Islands, applying its trust-based coordination model in diverse disaster contexts.

Fill the Needs Impact Highlights:

100,000+ meals facilitated during the 2016 Louisiana floods, along with thousands of sandwiches, 30,000 diapers, and an 18-wheeler of cleaning supplies through collaboration with nonprofits, volunteers, restaurants, and local businesses

60+ organizations mobilized for Hurricane Ian relief in Florida ; Fill the Needs directly logged over 2,200 volunteer hours in just 2.5 weeks

; Fill the Needs directly logged over 2,200 volunteer hours in just 2.5 weeks Volunteer flood training provided in Ukraine after the Kakhovka Dam breach, offering insights on rescue, response, recovery, mold remediation, and anticipated challenges such as water and soil quality

after the Kakhovka Dam breach, offering insights on rescue, response, recovery, mold remediation, and anticipated challenges such as water and soil quality 747 cargo plane of requested supplies coordinated during the Maui wildfires, loaded in Las Vegas , and delivered to island partners—every item matched to specific needs through a 30+ organization collaboration

wildfires, loaded in , and delivered to island partners—every item matched to specific needs through a 30+ organization collaboration Active missions supporting communities affected by Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton, and California wildfires

About the UN Global Platform

The UN Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, hosted by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), convenes every two years and serves as the world's primary forum for assessing progress on the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. The 2025 session will focus on the theme: "Every Day Counts – Act for Resilience Today."

Conference Details:

Amy Sins' Presentation: June 6, 2025 at 1:50 PM

Event: United Nations Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025)

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

Conference Dates: June 2–6, 2025

About Fill the Needs:

Fill the Needs is a nonprofit disaster relief organization based in Louisiana, specializing in rapid response within the first 14 days of a crisis and sustained recovery support thereafter. The organization brings together volunteers, nonprofits, businesses, and local leaders to deliver timely, targeted aid through trust-based networks that turn individual compassion into coordinated community response.

