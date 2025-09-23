Louisville Dental E.R. Expands Emergency Dental Services with Weekend Availability

Louisville Dental E.R., the city's trusted emergency dental provider, has expanded services to better meet the community's urgent care needs. With weekend hours—including Saturdays—patients can now receive same-day treatment for dental pain, injuries, extractions, root canals, crowns and bridges, and denture repair. Patients may walk in, call, or conveniently self-schedule online at LouisvilleDentalER.com. "Dental emergencies don't follow a 9-to-5 schedule, and neither do we." Louisville Dental E.R. remains committed to providing compassionate, professional care that restores comfort and peace of mind during emergencies. For immediate assistance, patients can call 502.954.1057.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louisville Dental E.R., the region's trusted source for urgent dental care, is proud to announce expanded emergency services to meet the growing needs of the community. With convenient weekend hours—including Saturdays—patients can now access immediate relief when dental emergencies strike.
From severe tooth pain to unexpected dental injuries, Louisville Dental E.R. provides comprehensive emergency care, including tooth extractions, root canals, crown and bridge work, and denture repair. Patients no longer need to wait days or weeks for relief—same-day treatment is available when it matters most.
"Dental emergencies don't follow a 9-to-5 schedule, and neither do we," said Dr. Rinto Adeniran DMD. "By staying open on weekends and offering online scheduling, we make it easy for patients to get the care they need, exactly when they need it."
In addition to walk-in and call-in options, patients can conveniently self-schedule appointments online at https://louisvilledentaler.com. This modern approach to urgent dental care ensures fast access without unnecessary delays.
Key Emergency Services Offered at Louisville Dental E.R.:
- Immediate relief for dental pain
- Tooth extractions
- Root canal therapy
- Crown and bridge services
- Denture repair and adjustments
Louisville Dental E.R. is dedicated to providing compassionate, professional care in a welcoming environment, giving patients peace of mind during stressful emergencies.
To schedule an appointment, call 502.954.1057 or visit LouisvilleDentalER.com.
About Louisville Dental E.R.
Louisville Dental E.R. is a dedicated emergency dental practice serving the Louisville community with prompt, reliable, and compassionate care. With extended hours, weekend availability, and convenient online scheduling, Louisville Dental E.R. provides patients with the relief they need—when they need it most.
