Louisville Manufactured Housing Show Opens 2025 Attendee Registration

If you're a professional in the industry, the 2025 Louisville Show will be a can't-miss event for you and your business. Post this

"Thousands of industry professionals flock to Louisville every January to tour the latest model homes on display and connect with fellow builders, developers, retailers, community owners, operators, and installers," MMHF Chairman Eric Oaks said. "Last year was one of our biggest events ever, and we're excited to invite everyone back to Louisville for an even more momentous year celebrating the latest our industry has to offer."

The event will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville where industry professionals can view dozens of the latest model homes from the top manufacturers in the industry. Louisville Show attendees can view more factory-built homes than at any other indoor event in the U.S, as well as learn from industry leaders as they share their expertise and insights for 2025 and beyond.

"This year is going to feature a bigger show with more homes, more exhibitors, more networking opportunities, and expanded educational opportunities," Darren Krolewski, show manager and co-president and chief business development officer of MHVillage, said. "If you're a professional in the industry, the 2025 Louisville Show will be a can't-miss event for you and your business."

Attendees can visit TheLouisvilleShow.com/Register to register to attend the event, as well as to sign up to receive more information about The Louisville Show, including sponsorship opportunities and hotel block announcements.

Those interested in exhibiting at the event are urged to visit TheLouisvilleShow.com/exhibitors or call (616) 888-8030 today, as exhibitor booths are quickly selling out.

The Louisville Show is an industry trade event not open to the general public. For more information about the event, visit TheLouisvilleShow.com.

About The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation

The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation is a trade-association dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the manufactured housing industry throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. The Federation holds the Louisville Manufactured Housing Show annually in Louisville, Ky.

Media Contact

Eric Oaks, MMHF, (765) 418-8665, [email protected], http://thelouisvilleshow.com

Twitter

SOURCE MMHF