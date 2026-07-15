LOVB Los Angeles Unveils Inaugural Roster, Officially Launching LA's Newest Professional Sports Franchise

Olympic Medalists, NCAA Champions And International Stars Join Forces As The Franchise Begins Building Its Legacy In One Of The World's Premier Volleyball Communities

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional volleyball has officially arrived in the nation's largest volleyball market. Today, LOVB Los Angeles unveiled its founding roster, bringing together Olympic medalists, NCAA champions, international standouts and hometown stars to launch one of the most anticipated new franchises in professional sports.

The inaugural roster features 13 world-class athletes representing six countries, including several Southern California natives who are returning home to compete in front of the community that helped shape their careers.

The announcement comes at a defining moment for the sport. Volleyball is the fastest-growing girls' sport in the United States, Southern California remains one of the world's premier volleyball talent hubs, and Los Angeles is preparing to welcome the world's best athletes for the 2028 Olympic Games.

"Our vision isn't simply to launch another professional team; it's to build the flagship franchise for volleyball, a team that represents this city, inspires the next generation, and gives one of the world's greatest volleyball communities a club to call their own" said Ana Mendy, President, LOVB Los Angeles. "We have an incredible opportunity to build something special here, together."

2026 Founding Roster

Setters

Carli Lloyd (Bonsall, CA) — US National Team/2016 Olympic bronze medalist, AVCA Player of the Year at the University of California at Berkeley, LOVB Austin 2025 & 2026, two-time LOVB Champion, International Volleyball 13+ years

Rachel Fairbanks (Tustin, CA) — USA National Team/VNL, Three-time AVCA All-American at the University of Pittsburgh, LOVB Atlanta 2025 & 2026

Outside Hitters

Kathryn Plummer Boden (Aliso Viejo, CA) — US National Team/2024 Olympic silver medalist, Three-time National Champion and two-time National Player of the Year at Stanford University, International Volleyball 7+ years

Hannah Duchesneau (Sharon, Ontario) — Canadian National Team, Queens University, Two-time OUA Player of the Year, International Volleyball 1 year

Madi Kingdon Rishel (Phoenix, AZ) — US National Team, First NCAA athlete to earn both Indoor and Sand All-American honors at the University of Arizona, LOVB Houston 2025 & 2026, International Volleyball 11+ years

Mychael Vernon (Ossining, NY) — 2024 All-American at the University of Missouri, Jamaica Volleyball Female Athlete of the Year

Opposite Hitter

Annie Drews Schumacher (Elkhart, IN) — US National Team/Two-time Olympic medalist, All American at Purdue University, LOVB Madison 2025, International Volleyball 8+ years

Middle Blockers

Samantha Francis (San Diego, CA) — Two-time All-American at Stanford University, three Elite Eight appearances

Ana Malešević (Belgrade, Serbia) — Serbian National Team member, two-time U21 world/European silver medalist

Onye Ofoegbu (Cerritos, CA) — Third Team AVCA All-American at the University of Oregon, LOVB Atlanta 2025 & 2026

Haleigh Washington (Colorado Springs, CO) — US National Team/Two-time Olympic medalist, 2014 NCAA Champion at Penn State University. LOVB Salt Lake 2025 & 2026, International Volleyball 7+ years

Liberos

Keyla Alves (São Paulo, Brazil) — Went Pro in 2018, straight out of High School, LOVB Houston 2025 & 2026

Kotoe Inoue (Kyoto, Japan) — Japanese National Team member, reigning Thailand League MVP. LOVB Austin 2025 & 2026, two-time LOVB Champion, International Volleyball 15+ years

LOVB Los Angeles will officially introduce the franchise to fans during its first-ever community celebration on Saturday, July 18, from 3–6 p.m. at the California Surf Club in Redondo Beach. The event will feature athlete meet-and-greets, a live player panel, the public introduction of the inaugural roster, exclusive merchandise, and the debut of the club's Chief Excitement Officers (CEOs), a first-of-its-kind group of volleyball players ages 12–18 who will serve as team ambassadors and help redefine the fan experience. The celebration marks the official public debut of Los Angeles' newest professional sports franchise.

Today's roster announcement is the first of several milestones leading into LOVB Los Angeles' inaugural season.

Fans can become Day One Fans for early access to tickets, exclusive events, merchandise and future team announcements at LOVBLA.com.

About LOVB Los Angeles

LOVB Los Angeles is building Southern California's premier professional volleyball franchise by combining world-class athletes, community involvement, and an unmatched fan experience. The team will debut during LOVB's third professional season as it helps usher in a new era for professional volleyball in Los Angeles. LOVB Los Angeles is the seventh franchise in League One Volleyball (LOVB), the first youth-to-professional volleyball ecosystem in the United States.

Learn more at www.lovbla.com.

Media Contact

Amy Prenner, The Prenner Group, 1 3107091101, [email protected] , www.theprennergroup.com

Rachel Rogers, LOVB Los Angeles, 1 310-770-4917, [email protected] , www.lovbla.com

SOURCE LOVB Los Angeles