LOVB Los Angeles Volleyball Announces Founding Advisory Board

Leadership Includes Olympic Champions, NCAA Legends and Southern California Volleyball Leaders

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LOVB Los Angeles, one of four expansion franchises joining League One Volleyball (LOVB) in Season 3, proudly announces the formation of its Founding Advisory Board. Representing every level of the sport, the board brings together many of the most respected voices in volleyball to help guide the team as it prepares for its inaugural season.

"Southern California has been the heart of volleyball for generations," said Ana Mendy, President of LOVB Los Angeles. "This advisory board represents the people who built that legacy, and we're honored they're helping us build what's next. Their perspective will shape everything from how we engage the community to how we create the premier professional volleyball club in Los Angeles."

The board's members include 7 Olympians, including legends Misty May-Treanor, April Ross, Paula Weishoff and Debbie Green. "I believe LOVB LA will have a significant impact on the volleyball community," said April Ross, " inspiring the next generation and giving fans the opportunity to experience world-class volleyball in person."

Added Misty May-Treanor, "I'm excited to be part of an organization that celebrates and elevates the incredible volleyball talent across Los Angeles, while helping grow the game nationwide."

Members of the Founding Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance on athlete development, youth engagement, fan experience and community partnerships. The Board includes:

Melissa Boice — Founder & Director, SC Rockstar/SCVC; Former Pepperdine player and coach

Maria Fattal — Club Director, Seal Beach Volleyball Club

Joy Fuerbringer — Founder and Director, SC Rockstar/Mizuno Long Beach Volleyball Club; NCAA National Champion at LBSU

Matt Fuerbringer — Head Coach, USA Men's Beach Volleyball Team; NCAA National Champion at Stanford

Brian Gimmillaro — Former Head Coach, LBSU Women's Volleyball (30+ years), three-time NCAA National Champion, three-time Coach of the Year

Debbie Green — Two-time Olympian and Olympic silver medalist; Two-time National Champion at USC

Jenny Johnson Jordan — Olympian; Head Coach, UCLA Beach Volleyball, NCAA National Champion; UCLA Women's Volleyball Team, National Champion

Cari Klein — Founder and Director, Sunshine Volleyball Club; Marymount High School Head Coach, 2021 National Champion and eight-time CIF State Champion

Alan Knipe — Former Head Coach, LBSU Men's Volleyball (20+ years); three-time NCAA National Champion; former USA Men's National Team Head Coach

Nina Matthies — Former Pepperdine indoor and beach volleyball coach (30+ years); National champion at UCLA; pioneer of professional women's volleyball

Misty May-Treanor — Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist; four-time Olympian; NCAA National Champion at LBSU

Chris McGee — Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster and former UCLA volleyball standout

Diane Pestolesi — University of Hawai'i Hall of Fame inductee; Former professional beach volleyball player; LOVB Foundation Board Member

Tom Pestolesi — Former USA Volleyball National Team Coach; nine-time California Community College State Champion Head Coach; LOVB Foundation Board Member

April Ross — Three-time Olympic medalist, Beach Volleyball; USC two-time NCAA Women's Volleyball National Champion

Troy Tanner — Olympic Gold Medalist; Founder, Tstreet Volleyball Club; Pepperdine two-time NCAA National Champion

Paula Weishoff — Three-time Olympian; Olympic silver medalist; National Champion at USC; Former LOVB Houston Head Coach

Stef Wigfall — Founder and Director, City Volleyball Club; Head Coach, Sierra Canyon School

The advisory board serves as the cornerstone of a broader community leadership network LOVB Los Angeles is establishing around the franchise—bringing together athletes, coaches, business leaders, and advocates to grow the game of volleyball and make Southern California the premier home for women's professional volleyball.

About LOVB Los Angeles

LOVB Los Angeles is the seventh professional franchise in League One Volleyball (LOVB) and will debut as part of the league's third season. Led by owner Alexis Ohanian and Seven Seven Six, the team is building on Southern California's unmatched volleyball tradition to create the region's premier professional volleyball club. LOVB Los Angeles is part of Ohanian's growing sports portfolio, which also includes Angel City FC, Athlos and Los Angeles Golf Club.

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB is reimagining the future of volleyball through a first-of-its-kind community-to-pro ecosystem. The nation's largest youth volleyball community, LOVB launched its professional league in 2025 and features many of the world's best players, including Olympic medalists and international stars.

Media Contact

Amy Prenner, The Prenner Group, 1 3107091101, [email protected], www.theprennergroup.com

Sally Katovsich, for LOVB, 1 206-372-2572, [email protected], https://www.lovbla.com

SOURCE LOVB Los Angeles