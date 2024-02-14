Love at First Interview: 37% of US Employees Looking to Swipe Right on New Jobs

"The good news for employers is quality talent is out there and ready to make a move if the circumstances are right." - Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller Post this

There appear to be mixed feelings when it comes to the difficulty of landing a job — with half of job seekers reporting it will be easy (51%) and a similar proportion citing it will be difficult (49%). Still, nearly 7 in 10 U.S. job seekers believe it will take them six months or less to find a job, a significant shift from the previous survey (69% vs. 62% spring 2023).

As for employed job seekers, they have been at their current company for eight years, on average, but still more than one-third are actively searching for a new job. .

Job Seeker Worries

Perhaps this drive to search for a new job is because the majority (85%) report fears regarding their current job. Among these fears, not getting the salary increase/raise they deserve tops the list (48%), followed by a change in team structure (29%) and losing their job before finding a new one (28%).

One-quarter also fear either a slowdown in work opportunities because of the economy, never being promoted or the company reducing workforce due to the economic climate (25% each).

Although employed job seekers worry about compensation/benefits, just more than 2 in 5 (44%) have asked for a raise in salary or wages in the last year as a result of an increase in the cost of living. Gen Z or millennial job seekers are far more likely to have asked for a raise compared to their boomer/senior counterparts (44%, 54% vs. 25%).

Millennials are also more likely to have asked for a raise in the past year compared to Gen X (54% vs. 34%).

Similarly, slightly less than one-third of employed job seekers (32%) asked for better benefits in the last year as a result of an increase in the cost of living. Gen Z and millennials are more likely to have done so compared to their Gen X counterparts (35%, 42% vs. 18%).

Only around 1 in 7 employed U.S. job seekers (15%) have no fears regarding their current job.

Criteria for New Opportunities

Considering the fears of employed job seekers, it may come as no surprise that slightly more than half (51%) are currently looking for a new job to find/negotiate better compensation. For around 2 in 5 employed job seekers, other reasons include finding the work-life balance they want (41%) and finding better growth opportunities in their current industry (38%).

Additionally, about one-third (34%) report having to put starting a family on hold due to a lack of work-life balance and nearly 3 in 5 (59%) say it's essential that their future company prioritizes work-life balance as they look to start a family.

"The good news for employers is quality talent is out there and ready to make a move if the circumstances are right," said Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller. "While openings have decreased from their record high, it appears job seekers are still optimistic about securing positions in the next six months, hoping to connect them with the perfect opportunity."

