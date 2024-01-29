LOVE CORN Launches Limited Edition Valentines Multipack at Target

Sprint (yes, break into a run) to Target and pick up LOVE CORN's new limited edition SHARE THE LOVE Pack – the absolute must-have, better for you gift conveniently packaged for sharing; making it an ideal savory counterpart for the traditional Valentine's candy.
HO-HO-KUS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valentines Gift
The limited edition multipack includes 20 mini snack packs perfect for:
- Classroom Exchange-Teachers, classmates, principals, and custodians
- Appreciation Gift for nurses, yoga teachers, mail carriers, your favorite barista & everyone in between!
- Galentine's, Sorority Sisters, and Teammates
"Over the years we have seen LOVE CORN included in Valentine's Day occasions like gift baskets, Galentine parties, classroom exchanges and more. Customers have long been asking for individual portion bags in a large multipack. Target's seasonal section is a favorite treasure hunt for many moms like me, and we are excited to finally offer parents a better for you snack and alternative to candy this Valentine's Day." said Missy McCloskey Co-Founder of LOVE CORN.
LOVE CORN is available for purchase now nationwide exclusively at Target. Treat yourself and your loved ones to the World's Best Crunch and make Valentine's truly memorable.
You can buy the LOVE CORN Valentine Pack in store, pick up or have delivered at Target.com/valentines
About LOVE CORN
In life and in snacks, it's all about finding love in the simple things!
LOVE CORN's delicious Crunchy Corn snacks are made with simple ingredients, bold flavors, and a perfect crunch. A fan favorite amongst busy adults, always-hungry teens and picky little eaters. They make lunchtimes more exciting, road trips go quicker, the party more fun and life a little bit better, one kernel at a time.
A popular snack in the Mediterranean diet, LOVE CORN is made with whole crunchy corn kernels (roasted right off the cob) and are low calorie, sugar free, NON-GMO, kosher, gluten free & vegan certified.
LOVE CORN's mission is to become the "feel good" crunchy snack for families - move over empty calorie chips, pretzels & crackers. Their delicious snacks can be found in 15,000 stores across the USA & UK including Target, Whole Foods, Kroger, H-E-B, Publix, Safeway, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Erewhon, Amazon, Tesco, Sainsburys, Co-op & WH Smith.
Give them a crunch. They're a little bit life changing. Learn more here lovecorn.com
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
Alex Dorey, LOVE CORN, 1 2019232682, [email protected], https://lovecorn.com
SOURCE LOVE CORN
Share this article