Love, Ink & Numbers Is the Romantic Comedy Readers Didn't Know They Needed

"This book is about more than just romance," says Halle Li. "It's about how love stretches us across cultures, traditions, and expectations. Love, Ink & Numbers is a celebration of joy, vulnerability, and what happens when you open your world to someone else's."

Early reviewers praise the novel's humor, emotional depth, and cultural authenticity. "It's the kind of rom-com that makes you laugh, cry, and immediately recommend it to everyone you know."

Perfect for fans of Judy Blume, Ali Hazelwood, Helen Hoang, and Jasmine Guillory, Love, Ink & Numbers invites readers into a cozy, culturally rich, and swoon-worthy romance. It reminds us that love isn't about finding someone who's just like you—it's about finding someone who makes your world feel more complete.

Love, Ink & Numbers is available now in print and digital formats at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, and other major retailers.

About the Author

Halle Li is a St. Louis native living in Southern California. She writes vibrant, character-driven romance filled with heart, humor, and heat. When she's not writing, Halle enjoys café hopping, city strolls, and cozy moments with her husband, Qin Peng. Love, Ink & Numbers is her debut novel.

