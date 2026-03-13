AI-generated profiles have made fake identities on dating apps nearly undetectable, forcing platforms to rethink verification from the ground up. Transgender communities face the sharpest edge of this problem, and the industry's mostly optional, mostly reactive responses aren't keeping up.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love is real? AI made fake dating profiles cheap and convincing.

For years, fake profiles on dating apps were a manageable nuisance. Moderators could spot patterns, users could report bad actors, and volume was contained.

That calculus changed when AI-generated images became free and indistinguishable from real photographs. Anyone with a basic prompt can now produce a convincing face, attach it to a fictional identity, and pass standard moderation checks within minutes.

The consequences are well-documented: catfishing, impersonation, blackmail, financial scams.

Most platforms are still primarily reactive. The economics of user acquisition push toward lower friction at onboarding. Mandatory verification costs signups.

Optional verification costs almost nothing. And when verification is voluntary, the users who need it most end up with the lowest rates. Transgender and LGBTQIA+ platforms bear a disproportionate burden here.

Smaller, more identifiable communities with a mainstream audience that can include hostile actors make the problem more acute than on general dating apps.

"We knew mandatory verification would cost us users. Some people don't want to verify, and they'll find another app. That's a trade-off we made deliberately." - Kyrylo Mykhaylenko, Founder of Fiorry and CEO of DREAMTEK THRILL APPS LTD.

That quote comes from one of the few platforms that has made verification mandatory rather than optional.

Fiorry, a transgender dating app owned and operated by DREAMTEK THRILL APPS LTD, has rolled out mandatory photo verification alongside AI-based activity monitoring and added visibility controls that let trans users decide exactly who can find them on the platform at all.

As the industry scrambles to contain AI-driven fraud, it's a rare example of structural change over incremental patching.

Media Contact

Isaac Davies, DREAMTEK THRILL APPS LTD, 1 323-306-8177, [email protected], https://dreamtek-thrill-apps.com/

SOURCE DREAMTEK THRILL APPS LTD