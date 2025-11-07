Love! Laughter! Equality! Takes Center Stage. Plays of Wilton Presents "Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays"

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plays of Wilton continues its mission to present bold, inclusive, and thought-provoking theater with its fall production, Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays. This lively, heartfelt evening of short plays celebrates the joys, challenges, and everyday moments surrounding marriage equality. Conceived as a mosaic of nine ten-minute pieces by a celebrated ensemble of contemporary playwrights, the production moves from madcap satire to quiet poignancy—exploring everything from awkward vow rewrites and family reactions to long-term commitment and public debate. The result is a funny, touching, and deeply human portrait of love in all its forms.
For this production, Plays of Wilton has engaged multiple South Florida directors and arts professionals to helm the various short plays, rather than relying on a single director for the entire evening. The production will be led by an impressive lineup of South Florida talent. Genie Croft, an award-winning director for Boca Stage and founding Artistic Director of The Women's Theatre Project, has led acclaimed productions including Time Alone (Boca Magazine's Best Play 2023). Gail S. Garrisan, recipient of the George Abbott and Silver Palm "Tony Finstrom" Award and founding Artistic Director of City Theatre's Summer Shorts, has directed extensively throughout South Florida and taught at New World School of the Arts. David Jobin, President & CEO of The Our Fund Foundation, returns to his theatrical roots where for two decades he helped develop new works by Elaine May, Billy Porter, and Christopher Durang. Greg Schuh, an MFA graduate of the University of Connecticut, is a seasoned actor and director seen in The Boys in the Band, Art, and TheOutsider, and recently assistant directed At the Wedding for Island City Stage. Jack Stein, who has directed Guys and Dolls, Victor/Victoria, and West Side Story, has performed in multiple POW! productions and is a producer of POW! In Park. Nicole Stodard, Ph.D., founding Artistic Director of Thinking Cap Theatre and VP of Theater Programming at the Hollywood Arts & Culture Center, has directed over 50 productions and earned multiple Carbonell and Silver Palm Awards. Seth Trucks, a versatile South Florida actor, has performed in The Normal Heart, Bent, The Pillowman, and Jersey Boys to name a few, with companies including Zoetic Stage, Actors' Playhouse, and Plays of Wilton. Jeff Walters, Managing Director of Plays of Wilton and a film graduate of Columbia College Hollywood, makes his live directing debut with Standing on Ceremony after directing music videos and short films and appearing on stage in Steamworks and 10 Naked Men.
Supporting this exceptional directing team is a dedicated group of theater professionals. The production is led by Producer Ronnie Larsen and Associate Producer Joseph Guidetti, with Managing Director Jeff Walters overseeing operations. Lighting Designer Preston Bircher brings his creative expertise to the visual design, Costume Designer Tim Bowman returns with his innovative and unique style, while Sound and Light Technician Panos Mitos ensures technical excellence throughout the run. Publicity is managed by Steven Some, helping share Plays of Wilton's work and message with audiences across South Florida.
The talented cast includes returning POW! Alumni Andy Fischman, Beverly Blanchette, Christopher Ross-Dybash, Jeffrey Roach, and Lin Joy Luber. Making their POW! debuts are Ari Feldman, Bob Ruggles, Eric Restivo, Jocelyn Lombardo, Rachel Whittington, Rilee O'Neill, and Ted Vasquez. Ronnie Larsen, Artistic Director, chose to include this piece in the current season because, as he explains, "While this could be considered a quaint history play about the dawn of marriage equality, it packs a punch in today's heated political and social environment. The messages may be more relevant today than when the piece was written, as the Supreme Court could be hearing cases to repeal the gay marriage amendment."
The show premiered Off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2011, directed by Stuart Ross, and featured a rotating, high-profile cast including Craig Bierko, Mark Consuelos, Polly Draper, Harriet Harris, Beth Leavel, and Richard Thomas. Its New York debut coincided with a nationwide advocacy event that united dozens of theaters across the country to raise awareness and funds for marriage-equality causes. Critics and audiences responded enthusiastically to the show's blend of comedy and conscience, noting that the short-play format gave each writer's voice a distinct impact while building to a collectively powerful emotional finale.
Audiences and reviewers have continued to celebrate Standing on Ceremony for its wit, warmth, and emotional honesty:
"Roars of laughter, heights of intensity." — Time Out New York
"Funny and moving!" — The New York Times
"Do I promise to love and cherish this show? I DO!" — New York Daily News
"Laughs, tears, and a moving affirmation of the power of love." — Vogue
Performances run November 6 through November 30, 2025, at The Foundry Theater, located in Wilton Manors, Florida. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 3 PM.
Tickets are $35 for General Reserved Seating and $50 for Premium Front Row Seating.
For tickets and more information, visit www.playsofwilton.com
About Plays of Wilton
Plays of Wilton (POW!) is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to presenting bold, inclusive, and accessible productions that reflect the diversity and vitality of South Florida. Through programs like Women of Wilton (WOW!), POW! In the Park and an annual slate of dynamic stage works, Plays of Wilton fosters community connection and celebrates the transformative power of live theater.
Media Contact
Steven Some, Plays of Wilton, 1 609-933-5385 Texts Only Please, [email protected], www.playsofwilton.com
SOURCE Plays of Wilton
Share this article