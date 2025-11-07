Love! Laughter! Equality! Takes Center Stage. Plays of Wilton Presents "Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays"

"While this could be considered a quaint history play about the dawn of marriage equality, it packs a punch in today's heated political and social environment. The messages may be more relevant today than when the piece was written, as the Supreme Court could be hearing cases soon. Post this

Supporting this exceptional directing team is a dedicated group of theater professionals. The production is led by Producer Ronnie Larsen and Associate Producer Joseph Guidetti, with Managing Director Jeff Walters overseeing operations. Lighting Designer Preston Bircher brings his creative expertise to the visual design, Costume Designer Tim Bowman returns with his innovative and unique style, while Sound and Light Technician Panos Mitos ensures technical excellence throughout the run. Publicity is managed by Steven Some, helping share Plays of Wilton's work and message with audiences across South Florida.

The talented cast includes returning POW! Alumni Andy Fischman, Beverly Blanchette, Christopher Ross-Dybash, Jeffrey Roach, and Lin Joy Luber. Making their POW! debuts are Ari Feldman, Bob Ruggles, Eric Restivo, Jocelyn Lombardo, Rachel Whittington, Rilee O'Neill, and Ted Vasquez. Ronnie Larsen, Artistic Director, chose to include this piece in the current season because, as he explains, "While this could be considered a quaint history play about the dawn of marriage equality, it packs a punch in today's heated political and social environment. The messages may be more relevant today than when the piece was written, as the Supreme Court could be hearing cases to repeal the gay marriage amendment."

The show premiered Off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2011, directed by Stuart Ross, and featured a rotating, high-profile cast including Craig Bierko, Mark Consuelos, Polly Draper, Harriet Harris, Beth Leavel, and Richard Thomas. Its New York debut coincided with a nationwide advocacy event that united dozens of theaters across the country to raise awareness and funds for marriage-equality causes. Critics and audiences responded enthusiastically to the show's blend of comedy and conscience, noting that the short-play format gave each writer's voice a distinct impact while building to a collectively powerful emotional finale.

Audiences and reviewers have continued to celebrate Standing on Ceremony for its wit, warmth, and emotional honesty:

"Roars of laughter, heights of intensity." — Time Out New York

"Funny and moving!" — The New York Times

"Do I promise to love and cherish this show? I DO!" — New York Daily News

"Laughs, tears, and a moving affirmation of the power of love." — Vogue

Performances run November 6 through November 30, 2025, at The Foundry Theater, located in Wilton Manors, Florida. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 3 PM.

Tickets are $35 for General Reserved Seating and $50 for Premium Front Row Seating.

For tickets and more information, visit www.playsofwilton.com

About Plays of Wilton

Plays of Wilton (POW!) is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to presenting bold, inclusive, and accessible productions that reflect the diversity and vitality of South Florida. Through programs like Women of Wilton (WOW!), POW! In the Park and an annual slate of dynamic stage works, Plays of Wilton fosters community connection and celebrates the transformative power of live theater.

Media Contact

Steven Some, Plays of Wilton, 1 609-933-5385 Texts Only Please, [email protected], www.playsofwilton.com

SOURCE Plays of Wilton