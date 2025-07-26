Love, Lyrics, and Lincoln Park: Raheem DeVaughn Headlines a Sultry R&B Night in Newark

Year after year, the Lincoln Park Music Festival delivers music and a celebratory vibe for Lincoln Park residents, Newark residents, and the greater New Jersey community. -- Lincoln Park Executive Producer Anthony Smith. Post this

"Year after year, the Lincoln Park Music Festival delivers music and a celebratory vibe for Lincoln Park residents, Newark residents, and the greater New Jersey community," said Lincoln Park Executive Producer Anthony Smith. "We bring together major artists, both national and homegrown musicians for eight days. Tonight's performances, featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Malik Yusef, Monifah, and others, showcased the power of unity, vibrancy and artistic magic that Newark makes."

The Tia Holt Experience, a dynamic and soulful music group, delivered a blend of passion and artistry to their performance. Led by Tia Holt, who has shared the stage with renowned artists like Fantasia, The Clark Sisters, Cissy Houston, and Lalah Hathaway, the group delivered raw, heartfelt moments through their powerful melodies and rhythms.

Raheem DeVaughn, Newark's own three-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, made a mesmerizing debut at the Lincoln Park Music Festival as the headliner of Rhythm & Blues Night. His sultry melodies and heartfelt anthems showcased the emotional depth and passion that have solidified his place as one of this generation's most beloved voices. DeVaughn has built a loyal fan base and earned critical acclaim with chart-topping hits like "You," "Customer," and the female-empowering anthem "Woman."

Newark-native, Tobias Truvillion, a film star and television actor, served as special guest emcee alongside Lynette LaShawn and Anita Dickens. The Lincoln Park Music Festival continues with the House Music Day featuring legendary House/Dance music DJ and producer Joe Claussell and singer/songwriter Stephanie Cooke on Saturday, July 26, and the Hip Hop Culture Day on Sunday, July 27, which will be hosted by Miss Jones of "Jonesy in the Morning" on 94.7FM The Block" and Dupre' "DoItAll" Kelly of Lords of the Underground and West Ward Councilman of the City of Newark.

The Lincoln Park Music Festival is the largest multi-day music festival in the region that pays homage to the African American and Afro-Caribbean diaspora. The festival, part of a citywide coalition of Newark's most beloved cultural events – Festivals United Newark (FUN), has become a cultural pillar, fostering community connections while celebrating unity, creativity, and pride.

Funded through a $1.5 million grant awarded to the Newark Alliance from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Festivals United Newark (FUN) is a unique partnership of leading festival and event organizers in the City of Newark, NJ. For the first time, Newark's major festival planners have come together to form a coalition of the city's most beloved cultural events. Together under one umbrella, FUN members include AfroBeat Fest, Halsey Festival, Lincoln Park Music Festival, Newark Arts Festival, Newark Pride, and Newark Winter Village, all in partnership with the Newark City Parks Foundation. FUN ensures a summer, fall, and winter filled with music, art, food and community. FUN is more than just a name – it's a movement.

