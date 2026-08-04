Love Unleashed: Tucson couple includes rescue dogs and adoptable shelter pets in wedding ceremony

"If our wedding encourages even one family to adopt a rescue dog, that's something we'll always be proud of." Post this

Working with the couple and a local rescue organisation, Just As Planned also arranged for several adoptable shelter dogs to be part of the celebration, giving guests the opportunity to meet the animals, learn their stories, and find out more about adoption and fostering.

"Every couple has a story that's uniquely their own, and our job is to help bring that story to life," said a spokesperson for Just As Planned. "For Natalie and Ryan, their love began through animal rescue, so it felt only right that their wedding reflected that journey while also giving something back to a cause that's close to their hearts."

Throughout the venue, guests could read about each rescue dog and learn how they could support local shelters through adoption, volunteering or fostering.

Bride Natalie Carter said incorporating rescue animals into the wedding was one of the easiest decisions they made during the planning process.

"Our love story started because of a rescue shelter, so having Bowie, Sonoma and other rescue dogs with us on the day just felt right," Carter said. "If our wedding encourages even one family to adopt a rescue dog, that's something we'll always be proud of."

As more couples look for meaningful ways to personalise their weddings, pet-inclusive celebrations are becoming increasingly popular. Just As Planned has seen growing interest from couples wanting to incorporate pets, charitable causes and community partnerships into their wedding celebrations.

"We love helping couples create weddings that are personal and memorable," the spokesperson added. "Sometimes it's the little details that make a day special, and sometimes it's an idea that can make a genuine difference beyond the wedding itself."

About Just As Planned

Based in Tucson, Arizona, Just As Planned is a female-owned wedding planning and coordination company specialising in personalised weddings throughout Arizona and destination locations. From full-service planning to day-of coordination, the company creates thoughtful celebrations that reflect each couple's story while ensuring every detail comes together just as planned.

Media Contact

Jane Miller, Just As Planned, 1 (520) 221-4288, [email protected], https://www.just-as-planned.com/

SOURCE Just As Planned