Love vs. Design Launches A Luxe Alternative to Traditional Grasscloth Wallpaper That Makes It Perfect For High Traffic Areas

"We wanted to offer a luxurious wallpaper option that combines style with ease of use," says Eric Mortensen, CMO at Love vs. Design. "With Vinyl Grasscloth, customers can now enjoy the upscale texture of grasscloth without worrying about difficult installation or delicate maintenance."

Traditional grasscloth wallpaper is known for its natural woven texture and high-end appeal, but it comes with challenges—including difficult installation, susceptibility to stains, and high maintenance requirements. Love vs. Design's Vinyl Grasscloth solves these issues by offering:

Authentic Grasscloth Look – A textured vinyl finish that mimics the intricate weave of real grasscloth, delivering a sophisticated aesthetic.

Durable & Easy to Clean – Unlike natural grasscloth, this vinyl version resists stains, moisture, and damage—perfect for busy households.

Customizable Colors & Designs – Available in 200+ color options and customizable patterns to suit any interior style.

Versatile Installation Options – Can be installed using traditional wallpaper paste for a long-lasting finish.

Ideal for High-Traffic Areas – More durable than natural grasscloth, making it perfect for busy spaces like hallways, offices, and commercial settings.

Designed for Every Space

From elegant living rooms and stylish offices to moisture-prone spaces like bathrooms and kitchens, Love vs. Design's Vinyl Grasscloth Wallpaper brings a high-end look to any wall without the limitations of traditional materials.

Available Now

Love vs. Design's Vinyl Grasscloth Wallpaper is available now exclusively at www.lovevsdesign.com. Shoppers can customize their design and receive their order in as little as five business days.

About Love vs. Design

Love vs. Design specializes in custom peel and stick wallpaper with unlimited color options, real-time previews, and fast delivery. With thousands of stunning designs and high-quality materials, Love vs. Design makes decorating effortless and stress-free.

Media Contact

Eric Mortensen, Love vs. Design, 1 800-395-5705, [email protected], https://www.lovevsdesign.com

