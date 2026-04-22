Love vs. Design Reports 2000% Surge in Peel and Stick Wallpaper Demand as DIY Renovations Continue to Rise

"We've seen a major shift in how customers approach home design," said Eric Mortensen, co-owner of Love vs. Design. "People want something that looks high-end but that they can do themselves to save money. Peel and stick wallpaper gives them that flexibility." Post this

Interest in DIY home projects began growing around 2016 but saw a significant spike during the pandemic as more people were spending time at home and invested in updating their living spaces. According to the data from Persistence Market Research the trend of spending for DIY home projects has continued to increase and is likely to keep up that trend all the way through 2032 at US$1400.9 Bn.

Growth Factors for Peel and Stick Wallpaper's Skyrocketing Popularity

Rising renovation costs: As material and labor costs continue to increase, homeowners are turning to lower-cost alternatives for updating kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. Since 2019 construction labor costs have increased approximately 24% according to Construction Coverage that specializes in tracking construction jobs as well as associated wages.

Growth in renting: With more people renting than ever before, demand has increased for design solutions that do not damage walls or require permanent changes. According to the data from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis a total of 45 million rental homes up from 40 million in 2022. Unlike traditional wallpaper, peel and stick options offer a non-permanent, easy-to-install option which allows users to transform their spaces without a professional or long-term commitment.

DIY culture and social media influence: Platforms like Pinterest and TikTok have accelerated interest in quick, visually impactful home upgrades that can be completed in a single day. This has likely had the biggest impact as since 2010 social platforms have grown from 970 million in 2010 to 5.41 billion users in July 2025. That is a +450% growth. According to data from Backlink.io

Continued Success of Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Today, peel and stick wallpaper is being used in a wide range of applications beyond traditional accent walls, including kitchen backsplashes, bathroom updates, nursery designs, and even cabinet liners. The versatility of the product has made it especially popular among first-time homeowners and renters looking to personalize their spaces.

In addition to broader industry trends, companies within the space are also seeing changes in how consumers shop for wallpaper. Customization, in particular, has become an increasingly important factor, as homeowners look to match wallpaper designs to existing finishes such as cabinetry, tile, and flooring.

According to internal data from Love vs. Design. Over 85% of their peel and stick wallpaper orders have been color customized to match the customer's color preferences instead of using the standard color scheme the wallpaper is offered in as a default.

As interest in home improvement continues to evolve, peel and stick wallpaper is expected to remain a key category, offering an accessible entry point for consumers looking to upgrade their interiors without the cost or complexity of traditional renovations.

Industry projections suggest the DIY home improvement market will continue growing through the next decade, reinforcing long-term demand for flexible, cost-effective design solutions.

About Love vs. Design

Love vs. Design is a customizable wallpaper company specializing in peel and stick, fabric, and traditional wallpaper. With over 1,500 designs and 200+ color options per pattern, the company allows customers to create personalized wallpaper that matches their space in real time. Love vs. Design focuses on high-quality materials, fast production, and renter-friendly solutions designed for modern homes.

Media Contact

Eric Mortensen, Love vs. Design, 1 800.395.5705, [email protected], https://www.lovevsdesign.com

SOURCE Love vs. Design